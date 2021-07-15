Algerian President Vows Continued Solidarity with Palestine

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Wednesday that Algeria and its people would continue to stand by Palestine and its cause, stressing that Palestine will remain a political and religious qibla for Algerians and Arabs, agencies reported.

Qibla is a reference to the direction of the Kaaba (the sacred building at Mecca), to which Muslims turn at prayer. Tebboune’s reference is to accentuate the centrality of Palestine to the collective awareness of the Algerian people.

Tebboune stressed that Palestine and its cause would remain in the conscience of every Algerian and Arab: “We will never give up protecting it.”

The president’s remarks came during a phone call he received from the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, who congratulated Tebboune on the success of the parliamentary elections.

Tebboune’s website proclaimed that both leaders “exchanged the latest developments in the region, and also discussed the Arab summit to be held in Algeria in the future.”

Abbas thanked the Algerian president and people for their continuous support for Palestine and its people, pointing out that this support strengthens the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation’s aggression.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)