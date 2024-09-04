GAZA LIVE BLOG: Norway to Divest | Israel Strikes Rafah | Jenin Operation Continues – Day 334

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund may divest from Israel after adopting a new interpretation of ethics policy, according to Reuters news agency. Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the regional area northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army decided to extend the period of its military operation in the Jenin camp, the Israeli newspaper Walla reported. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, September 4, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Intensive flights of Israeli warplanes in the skies of the city and camp of Jenin in the West Bank.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The political leadership proposed opening a criminal investigation to avoid the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants, noting that the government’s attorney general is demanding the formation of an official investigation committee to examine the International Criminal Court’s allegations.

AL-AQSA IMAM: The incursions are increasing and this is a provocation to the feelings of Muslims.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Explosive devices in West Bank camps cause losses to the army.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is sending more reinforcements to Jenin camp in the West Bank.

BEN-GVIR: I am working to stop negotiations with Hamas.

Wednesday, September 4, o9:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in Shamir in the Upper Galilee, fearing a drone infiltration.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the regional area northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is firing heavily inside neighborhoods in Jenin camp in the West Bank.

Wednesday, September 4, o8:00 am (GMT+2)

WALLA: The Israeli army decided to extend the period of its military operation in the Jenin camp.

Wednesday, September 4, o7:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: Israeli forces intercepted a drone launched from the east before it reached Israeli airspace.

PRCS: 8 Palestinians suffered from suffocation as a result of a fire in Tulkarm camp in the West Bank.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked Haifa Port with drones.

Wednesday, September 4, o4:30 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund may divest from Israel after adopting a new interpretation of ethics policy.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Israeli occupation forces stormed at dawn the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank from Al-Murabba checkpoint, south of the city.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were injured as a result of an Israeli shelling of a house in the vicinity of Al-Daraj clinic, east of Gaza City.

