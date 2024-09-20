GAZA LIVE BLOG: Destruction in Metulla | Massacre in Nuseirat | Israelis Oppose Gallant’s Dismissal – Day 350

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 50 homes in Metulla in Upper Galilee were damaged in the last 24 hours due to shelling from Lebanon, according to Israeli media. Eight Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. A new poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed that 52 percent of Israelis oppose the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,272 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,551 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, September 20, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN CIVIL DEFENSE: A Palestinian was killed and others were wounded as a result of Israeli shelling of a civilian vehicle in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.

KAN: Canadian Airlines is canceling all its flights to Israel until the end of the year.

ISRAEL HAYOM: About 50 homes in Metulla in Upper Galilee were damaged from Thursday dawn until this morning due to shelling from Lebanon.

Friday, September 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombardment on Al-Shaaf Street, east of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted an Israeli army position at the Metulla site with a guided missile and achieved a direct hit.

CHANNEL 12: The government’s attorney general informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that she will not represent him before the Supreme Court.

BULGARIAN SECURITY SERVICE: No pagers used in the Lebanon bombings were imported, exported or manufactured in Bulgaria.

MAARIV POLL: 52% of Israelis oppose the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

RUSSIAN FM: Any large-scale Israeli military operation in Lebanon will have serious consequences and should be avoided

Friday, September 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Injuries were reported as a result of Israeli shelling targeting a group of people in Kashko Street in the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Friday, September 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

SYRIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and another was injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a car on the road to Damascus International Airport.

Friday, September 20, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the town of Metulla in the Upper Galilee to warn of rocket launches.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A shooting incident targeting a settler bus near the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Friday, September 20, 04700 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (citing Taiwan’s Minister of Economy): The components of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon were not manufactured in his country.

Friday, September 20, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken discussed with his French counterpart efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza and meet its humanitarian needs.

Friday, September 20, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

TRUMP: When I am elected president, I will ban the resettlement of refugees from terror-infested areas like the Gaza Strip.

Friday, September 20, 03:15 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the center of Gaza City.

WSJ (Citing US officials): We do not expect both Hamas and Israel to reach a deal on Gaza before the end of President Joe Biden’s term.

