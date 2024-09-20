‘Heinous Crime’ – Hamas Condemns Israel’s Desecration of Bodies in Qabatiya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas strongly condemned on Thursday the latest Israeli army crime of desecrating the bodies of Palestinians by throwing them off the rooftops in Qabatiya, in the occupied West Bank, saying it will fuel more popular outrage.

Hamas said in a statement that this comes to prove again “the savagery and brutality of this occupation, which has been committing massacres and genocide against our people in Gaza for years, under international silence and with US political and military cover.”

The resistance movement labeled the “mutilation and abuse” of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israel’s occupation army as a “heinous crime” that should be condemned by the international community at large and all human rights organizations.

The Israeli soldiers killed, mutilated and humiliated the bodies of three Palestinians in Qabatia ( Jenin area) today and threw their bodies from a high building to the ground in a savage and inhuman manner. pic.twitter.com/0umG45ZhPH — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) September 19, 2024

“These horrific crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank represent a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international legal standards,” Hamas said.

It added that this crime confirms that “this fascist occupation does not need any pretext to carry out its killing and crimes against our people and the people of the region.”

Hamas ended its statement by affirming that these kinds of “scenes and crimes will fuel more popular outrage, revolution, and heroic operations by the courageous defenders of our West Bank.”

The resistance movement’s statement came after video footage surfaced showing the occupation army soldiers standing on the rooftop of one of the houses in Qabatiya while shoving the corpses of Palestinians with their feet and throwing them off the rooftop during a military operation in the town.

The occupation army did not stop at this, since an Israeli bulldozer was seen carrying the bodies of those killed, whose identities remain unknown, Al-Jazeera reported.

Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinian men in Qabatiya today, mutilated their bodies, then threw them from the building rooftop. Savagery and barbarism cannot even begin to describe this. pic.twitter.com/PskFGtzRrg — Marwa Fatafta مروة فطافطة (@marwasf) September 19, 2024

Qabatiya’s Incursion

The Israeli occupation army killed at least three Palestinians when it besieged a house during a raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Israeli forces invaded the town early on Thursday and continued to send military reinforcements and bulldozers as armed clashes with resistance fighters broke out.

The soldiers encircled a residence and bombarded it with shoulder-fired missiles, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses captured footage of the Israeli forces transferring the bodies of the three Palestinians to the roof of the house before bulldozers began demolishing it.

(PC, AJA)