By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The drone attack on a ship in international waters carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza in the early hours of Friday has been widely condemned, with human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber saying it was “all part of the same genocide.”

“The attacks on the humanitarian flotilla, on Gaza & the West Bank, on Lebanon & Yemen, on Palestinians & human rights defenders in the US, UK, Germany, and elsewhere in the West, on cyber-space & the high seas, are all part of the same genocide,” Mokhiber posted on X.

“Violent mobs of Zionists, lobbies, intel agencies, corrupt politicians, the capture of our institutions, the mobilization of state power against those resisting Zionist apartheid & genocide, and attacks on education in our own countries are all part of the same genocide,” the former UN official continued, adding that “the struggle of the Palestinians is our struggle too.”

The attacks on the humanitarian flotilla, on Gaza & the West Bank, on Lebanon & Yemen, on Palestinians & human rights defenders in the US, UK, Germany, and elsewhere in the West, on cyber-space & the high seas, are all part of the same genocide. Violent mobs of Zionists, lobbies,… — Craig Mokhiber (@CraigMokhiber) May 2, 2025

In a later post, Mokhiber said Israel “has perpetrated yet another cold-blooded act and gross violation of international law in its attack on the flotilla, targeting humanitarians in international waters far from its shores, just as the ICJ conducts hearings on its violations. “

“This is the arrogance of impunity. The endless impunity afforded to the regime by the U.S., UK, Germany and other complicit states is to blame for the regime’s ever expanding atrocities,” he continued, adding that “The regime must be isolated, stopped, and held to account urgently- for the sake of all of us.”

‘Direct Attack’

According to a statement from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, one of its ships, The Conscience, carrying volunteers from over 21 countries, “came under direct attack in international waters,” at 00:23 Maltese time.

The Coalition said it had been “organizing a nonviolent action under a media black out to avoid any potential sabotage.”

It stated that armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull.

“The drone strike appears to have deliberately targeted the ship’s generator, leaving the crew without power and placing the vessel at great risk of sinking,” the Coalition stated.

“Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters,” it said.

‘Intervene Appropriately’ – Albanese

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese posted on X soon after the attack that she had received “a distressed call from the people of the Freedom Flotilla that is carrying essential food and medicine to the starving Gaza population.”

Emergency: I received a distressed call from the people of the Freedom Flotilla that is carrying essential food and medicine to the starving Gaza population.

I call on concerned state authorities, including maritime authorities, to support the ship and its crew as needed. I… https://t.co/gIipTPrYTW — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 2, 2025

She called on “concerned state authorities, including maritime authorities, to support the ship and its crew as needed.”

“I trust the competent authorities will also ascertain the facts and intervene appropriately,” Albanese said.

‘Bring Perpetrators to Justice’ – Türkiye

Türkiye on Friday condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“There are allegations that the ship was targeted by Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles. All necessary efforts will be made to reveal the details of the attack as soon as possible and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X.

Breaking: Freedom flotilla Humanitarian mission to Gaza attacked by drones in international water!!! Listen to Rebeca Ruiz and Greta Thunberg. pic.twitter.com/JyJSK0qYK6 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) May 2, 2025

He said the vessel was carrying Turkish citizens, adding that the health of the crew and passengers on the ship is “good.”

Necessary efforts are being carried out in cooperation with the Maltese authorities to transfer the Turkish citizens to a safe location, he reportedly added.

‘Israel Blatantly Violating Int Law’ – Codepink

Activist group, Codepink, condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attack on the ship in which one of its board members and retired US Army Colonel, Ann Wright, was on board.

Ismail Behesti, whose father was murdered by the Israeli navy in the 2010 Mavi Marmara massacre, is now aboard The Conscience and once again under attack. Drones bombed this humanitarian ship twice, causing hours of fire and flooding. They were 14 miles from Malta, in… pic.twitter.com/1Qp1JU0wvD — CODEPINK (@codepink) May 2, 2025

“CODEPINK recognizes this as Israel blatantly violating international law by attacking a civilian ship in international waters and putting the lives of all those on the ship in jeopardy,” the movement said in a statement.

“They must be held accountable for this attempted murder and every crime they have committed against humanitarians and the people of Gaza. This act by Israel sends a message to the world: anyone who tries to bring aid to the people of Gaza is a military target and will be treated as such,” the statement added.

‘Condemn This Act’ – Free Gaza Australia

The Free Gaza Australi group called “on every State, every union of States, every people and every principled institution globally to rise and condemn this act and to support the rebuilding and sailing of the Flotilla at the earliest time possible.”

Call your local MPs & candidates, tag the PM @AlboMP & Foreign Minister @SenatorWong

Demand emergency rescue response from the Maltese authorities. Demand Australia end complicity with Israel and its ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

And tomorrow #VoteWith Palestine https://t.co/CliwBxt8G8 pic.twitter.com/hOsVlHGp2f — Free Gaza Australia (@GFFAusGroup) May 2, 2025

Actress Nicolene Jones posted a video to her X account in which fellow activists and supporters can be seen approaching the targeted ship.

“We disappeared for few hours because we went to check on our comrades from Freedom Flotilla on CONSCIENCE! I cannot find my words to describe the resilience and humanity I witnessed!” she wrote.

We disappeared for few hours because we went to check on our comrades from Freedom Flotilla on

We disappeared for few hours because we went to check on our comrades from Freedom Flotilla on

CONSCIENCE! I cannot find my words to describe the resilience and humanity I witnessed! Stayed tuned for all our news and please share everything! #FreedoFlotilla pic.twitter.com/ynsWK8FvqX — Nicole Jenes (@NicoleJenes1) May 2, 2025

Israeli Air Force Hercules ‘Spotted’

The Quds News Network (QNN) shared footage that showed the aftermath of the Israeli attack on the vessel.

It reported that an Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules was spotted leaving Israel on Thursday afternoon, heading to Malta, citing the flight tracking website ADS-B Exchange.

New footage shows the aftermath of the Israeli attack on the Freedom Flotilla vessel, which was targeted by two drone strikes last night in international waters off the coast of Malta. The ship, carrying 30 international human rights activists along with humanitarian aid en… https://t.co/VtaTWjJ4yV pic.twitter.com/O4H9muxCY1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 2, 2025

The data shows that the plane did not land at Malta’s international airport but flew at a relatively low altitude over eastern Malta for hours before the Israeli attack on the Freedom Flotilla, raising concerns about unauthorized military activity in EU airspace, the QNN report added.



David Adler, Co-General Coordinator of the Progressive International movement said on X: “If Israel can get away with this — executing a lethal drone strike on aid workers thousands of kilometers from its borders in international waters — then no ally of Palestine, anywhere, is safe. The Flotilla strike was an attack on solidarity itself.”

If Israel can get away with this — executing a lethal drone strike on aid workers thousands of kilometers from its borders in international waters — then no ally of Palestine, anywhere, is safe. The Flotilla strike was an attack on solidarity itself. pic.twitter.com/cdbwtETwqh — David Adler (@davidrkadler) May 2, 2025

Not the First Attack

Friday’s attack “wouldn’t be the first time Israel attacked a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid,” Codepink said.

“Fifteen years ago this month, Israel launched a raid on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla – killing ten people on board, including an American. They proceeded to arrest everyone on board the ships, including my friend and mentor Ann Wright – who is part of this current flotilla effort too.” Danaka Katovich, National Co-Director of CODEPINK, stated.

“Israel is sending a message to the world that if you try to interfere with their genocidal plan to starve the entire population in Gaza – you will be attacked,” Katovich added.

Friday marks two months since Israel reimposed a full blockade on the entry of all humanitarian aid and medical supplies into the Strip on March 2, 2025.

Amnesty International has called on Israel to immediately end its devastating siege on the occupied Gaza Strip, which “constitutes a genocidal act, a blatant form of unlawful collective punishment, and the war crime of using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.”

“By blocking the entry of supplies critical for the survival of the population, Israel continues its policy of deliberately imposing conditions of life on Palestinians in Gaza calculated to bring about their physical destruction; this constitutes an act of genocide,” Amnesty said in a statement on Friday.

(The Palestine Chronicle)