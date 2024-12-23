‘Monolithic’ – Netanyahu Criticizes Israeli Media on Fifth Day of Corruption Trial

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000 – he denies any wrongdoing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described Israeli media as unrepresentative of large parts of the public in his fifth court appearance to defend himself against corruption charges.

The case includes charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust across three cases, and comes eight years after the investigations into the premier were first launched.

Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in court for fifth day of testimony to face charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases. Ilyas Avci reports pic.twitter.com/MebekPnH7K — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 23, 2024

Netanyahu is accused of providing favours to Shaul Elovitch, then-owner of Bezeq telecommunications company and the Walla news site, in exchange for favorable coverage for him and his wife, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Israeli broadcaster KAN.

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu told the court on Monday that after he realized that Elovitch “would not change what he terms the news site’s hostile attitude toward him, he spoke with Australian businessman James Packer and suggested he buy the news outlet.”

He also mentioned, the report added, that Packer “could buy the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper and its internet arm Ynet, or if none of those options worked out, establish his own right-wing news outlet in Israel.”

‘Left…Left’ Media

Netanyahu was quoted by The Times of Israel as describing Israeli media as “monolithic.”

He reportedly said: “It’s inconceivable for there to be no representation. It’s a massive public… turn on the radio — left; go out — left; come home at night — left; watch the news… [it’s all] left, left, left; current affairs — left. Is this healthy?”

He argued that if there was an agreement with Elovitch that he controlled the website and gave the premier what he wanted, “and I give him what he wants, then why am I trying to get him to sell?”

Netanyahu was charged with three separate corruption cases in 2019: Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000. He denies any wrongdoing and calls the accusations “total lies.”

Israeli Law

Last month, the court rejected an earlier request to delay Netanyahu’s testimony for 10 weeks due to his preoccupation with the current wars in Gaza and Lebanon. His trial began in May 2020.

He is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history, Anadolu reported. Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last month for “crimes against humanity and war crimes,” compelling the ICC’s 124 member states to arrest them should they enter their territory.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel carried out another massacre, targeting and burning the tents of displaced Palestinians in Mawasi, near Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel’s opposition called for an exchange deal with the Resistance while Yair Lapid said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does… pic.twitter.com/amgqWmKxRP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,259 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,627 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Anadolu)