Ambushes Everywhere – Resistance Roundup – Day 309

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam also announced the sniping of an Israeli soldier in the Swedish village, southwest of the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had set up several ambushes for the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Rafah, in addition to shelling Israeli military build-up in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam said it was engaged in fierce battles from zero distance with enemy forces in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

The group also confirmed in a separate statement that it had targeted an Israeli force inside the Indonesian hospital in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood with a TPG anti-fortification shell and an anti-personnel missile.

It added that it had killed and wounded the Israeli force and had observed helicopters landing to evacuate them.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Qassam targeted a D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell in the Zalata area, east of Rafah.

Al-Qassam also published on Saturday scenes of the targeting of a building where an Israeli force barricaded itself with two TPG shells last Thursday in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bomb enemy gatherings east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Strip with 107mm rockets, and fires broke out at the targeted site. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Zalata area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Targeting a building where a Zionist force was fortified with two TBG shells in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Our fighters are now engaged in fierce battles from point-blank range against enemy forces and vehicles in Tal Al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist force that had fortified itself inside the Indonesian Hospital in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, with an anti-fortification TBG shell and an anti-personnel projectile, resulting in deaths and injuries among the force. The fighters observed helicopter landings for evacuation. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the Swedish village southwest of Tal Al-Sultan in the city of Rafah in the southern Strip.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing its fighters Targeting a building where a zionist force was fortified with two "TBG" shells in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/7rWimjc9qy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 10, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against the positions and deployments of the enemy Israeli army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Saturday, 10-08-2024, as follows: “1. Targeted the espionage equipment at the Ramia site with an attack drone, leading to its destruction. “2. At 12:50, targeted the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit. “3. At 12:48, targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Tel Shaar with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “4. At 17:05, targeted the espionage equipment at the Misgav Am site, achieving a direct hit. “5. Targeted the Eilon settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and the safe homes, specifically in the towns of Tayr Harfa and Aita Al-Shaab. “6. At 17:30, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “7. At 17:35, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “8. At 18:20, targeted a technical system on the Karantina hill with guided missiles, achieving a direct hit. “9. Launched an aerial attack with swarms of attack drones on the Mafah Alon base (a gathering and mobilization base for forces and emergency stores for the northern corps located southwest of Safad), targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers, resulting in direct hits and confirmed casualties, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attack and assassination in the city of Saida. “10. Launched an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli soldiers around the Birkat Risha site, hitting the targets accurately, in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)