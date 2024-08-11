GAZA LIVE BLOG: Southern Gaza under Fire | UNSC to Meet over Fajr Massacre | ‘Sinwar Grew Stronger’ – Day 310

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A number of civilians were injured at dawn on Sunday, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, at the request of Algeria, regarding the massacre in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza, in which more than 100 Palestinians were killed on Saturday. A former Mossad official stated that Sinwar has not weakened, but rather has grown stronger, contrary to all estimates. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, August 11, 6:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and others injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

HAMAS: Shooting in the Jordan Valley is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Al-Malikiyah site.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Adaisseh in southern Lebanon.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: We bless the operation in the Jordan Valley, which comes in response to the war of extermination committed by the occupation against our people.

Sunday, August 11, 5:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said its forces attacked what it called Hezbollah military buildings in the Adaisseh area in southern Lebanon.

HAMAS: We hold the US administration responsible for the massacres in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A heartbroken Palestinian mother painfully bids farewell to her daughter, who was killed by the Israeli occupation in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip yesterday. pic.twitter.com/10q4OMkOn3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 11, 2024

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Zionist troop carrier with a 105 Al-Yassin missile in the Zalata area east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the occupation’s spying equipment at the Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills.

GALLANT: Iran and Hezbollah threaten to harm us in new ways.

Sunday, August 11, 4:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that gunmen opened fire on several vehicles near Muhalla in the Jordan Valley area, noting that its forces “began pursuing the shooters and are conducting extensive search and combing operations in the area.”

BIDEN: I still believe that a ceasefire in Gaza is possible and I am working with my team to ensure de-escalation in the region.

CNN (citing Israeli source): Washington informed Tel Aviv that the time has come for a ceasefire agreement.

ISRAELI MEDIA: One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Jordan Valley.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Al-Badhan near Nablus, following a shooting operation that killed one Israeli settler and wounded others in the Jordan Valley. pic.twitter.com/QYbZLdR5Ih — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 11, 2024

IRGC SPOKESMAN: The Zionist entity will receive the response to the foolishness of assassinating Haniyeh at the appointed time.

Sunday, August 11, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation executed 100 university professors and scientists.

KING OF JORDAN: A comprehensive truce must be reached to avoid a regional war. Jordan will not be a battlefield, and will not allow the lives of its people to be endangered.

GERMAN FM: Israeli army attacks on Gaza schools must be investigated.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a drone strike on the town of Adaisseh in southern Lebanon.

CHINESE FM: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held phone talks with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani at request, focusing on bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East.

Sunday, August 11, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was fired towards the Israeli Ruwaysat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of two martyrs from the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

Sunday, August 11, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 14: Officers who fought in Gaza sent a message to the Chief of Staff, which read:

The situation in Gaza is still far from victory. We are surprised by the repeated statements from high-ranking military officials that victory is near. The enemy still has cross-border capabilities and drones. The enemy still has a massive tunnel infrastructure.

Sunday, August 11, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GERMAN GOVERNMENT: German government spokesman says Chancellor Scholz stressed to Netanyahu in a phone call the importance of stopping retaliatory violence in the Middle East

HEZBOLLAH:

We attacked the spy equipment at the Al-Malikiyah site with a suicide drone, destroying it. We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Metat barracks with rockets, and achieved a direct hit. We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Birkat Reisha site with missiles, and achieved a direct hit.

⚡️🇱🇧🇮🇱JUST IN: Continuous fire in Northern occupied Palestine after a squadron of drones sent by Hezbollah made impact. pic.twitter.com/0N3qTm4a3H — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 10, 2024

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: “We bombed a command headquarters belonging to the Zionist enemy army in the vicinity of Hill 86 (the Kurds), northeast of Khan Yunis.”

ISLAMIC JIHAD: We categorically deny the enemy’s allegations of the “presence of armed men” from the cadres or Mujahideen of the Al-Quds Brigades in the Tabbaeen School. The lies promoted by the enemy aim to sow confusion and escape accountability in order to continue the war of extermination.

HEZBOLLAH: fired rockets at a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Birkat al-Risha site, and achieved a direct hit.

Sunday, August 11, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH:

We targeted Israeli soldiers at the Al-Raheb position with appropriate weapons and achieved a direct hit. We shelled the Marj position with artillery shells and achieved a direct hit.

UNRWA: Israeli occupation forces displaced more than 75,000 people from southern Gaza in the past few days.

5-year-old Waseem Elejlah has succumbed to the wounds he sustained in the Israeli bombing of his home in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/xeMeWvNC0a — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 11, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of residents near the Wednesday market in the center of Khan Yunis.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombarded the soldiers and vehicles of the occupation forces who had penetrated northeast of Khan Yunis with a barrage of mortar shells.

Sunday, August 11, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: A fire broke out south of the city of Kiryat Shmona due to a rocket fired from Lebanon.

Sunday, August 11, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Four rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli site in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A house in the town of Natua on the border with Lebanon was hit by an anti-tank missile.

BEN-GVIR: We must encourage the emigration of Gaza residents and permanently occupy the Strip.

Sunday, August 11, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

FORMER MOSSAD OFFICIAL: Sinwar has not weakened, but rather has grown stronger, contrary to all estimates.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in Israeli raids targeting Hamad residential city, north of Khan Yunis.

KHAN-YUNIS Two towers were targeted in the city of Hamad, north of Khan Yunis, amid evacuation and displacement orders from the Israeli army Duas torres foram alvejadas na cidade de Hamad, norte Khan Yunis, em meio as ordens de evacuação e deslocamento do exército israelense https://t.co/8AOu3FGFyH pic.twitter.com/JPRSY9RT1N — Nina 🇧🇷🍉 (@papel_em_branco) August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ALI BAGHERI KANI: We will respond legally and decisively to Haniyeh’s assassination.

KATZ: Jenin should be treated like Gaza.

IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER: According to the instructions of the Guide, we consider avenging Haniyeh, who was martyred on our land, a religious and national duty. The massacre of the Tabaeen School in Gaza has proven once again that the Zionists only understand the language of force.

DIPLOMATIC SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, at the request of Algeria regarding the massacre in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza, in which more than 100 Palestinians were killed yesterday, Saturday.

Sunday, August 11, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation intensified its bombing of the western areas of the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, August 11, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli warplanes bombed the western part of the town of Bani Suhaila, east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, August 11, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of civilians were injured at dawn on Sunday, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Barefoot Palestinian child is forced to leave Khan Yunis in the dead of night after lsrael issues an evacuation order. pic.twitter.com/6lwt3Ye6dY — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

USAID HEAD: Civilians must be protected even if Hamas hides in schools. We continue to press Israel to do more to prevent civilian casualties.

Sunday, August 11, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli gunboats fired shells before dawn on Sunday toward the coast of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip early Sunday.

Sunday, August 11, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: A Palestinian girl was injured early Sunday by a gunshot to the face from an Israeli quadcopter drone east of the station intersection in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

