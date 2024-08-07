‘Considered Deserters’ – Majority of Haredi Draftees Ignore Israeli Military Call-Up

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has failed to recruit hundreds of young ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jews for military service as scores protested against compulsory enlistment, according to Israeli media.

Only 48 draftees showed up to the induction center in the past two days, after some 900 draft orders were sent out, The Times of Israel reported, citing the military.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said only 30 Haredi Jews appeared on Monday, the Anadolu news agency reported. Some 1,000 were due to register on Monday and Tuesday this week.

KAN quoted a source in the Israeli army as saying that many Haredi Jews who intended to join the army have been put off by protests organized outside the conscription office. Three protesters were arrested on Tuesday.

The Times of Israel said the military made adjustments to the process for the Haredi, including having only male soldiers and offices to process them as well as adapting the psycho-technical tests and interviews to the orthodox community.

Possible Arrest

The report said that those who “ignore multiple calls will be considered deserters and may be arrested.”

In June, Israel’s Supreme Court mandated the drafting of ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, into the army and banned financial aid to religious institutions whose students refused military service.

Haredi Jews have reacted in anger to the ruling, with violent clashes occurring with police as they took to the streets to vehemently oppose their mandatory military draft.

Last month, scores of protesters swarmed Highway 4 at the Coca-Cola Junction near Bnei Brak, a city dominated by ultra-Orthodox residents within the Tel Aviv area, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN released footage showing demonstrators obstructing the road and braving water cannons deployed by the police to break up the protest.

‘Tear it Up’

Israel’s former Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef also urged Haredi students, to reject the Israeli army’s notifications asking them to enlist in military service.

“Anyone who receives a notification to enlist must tear it and not go,” he reportedly said.

Haredi Jews make up about 13 percent of Israel’s population of approximately 9.9 million and do not serve in the military, dedicating their lives to studying the Torah.

Israeli law requires all Israelis over 18 to serve in the military, and the exemption of Haredi has been a contentious issue for decades.

The Hebrew website Walla said the army will form a new division dubbed the David Division which will include exempted male and female soldiers as well as volunteers and Haredi Jews, expecting the number of soldiers serving in this division to reach 40,000 fighters.

The decision to revoke the Haredi exemption comes as Israel struggles to recruit sufficient soldiers during its current wars in the region.

Haaretz reportedly said dozens of reserve soldiers announced that they would not return to military service in Gaza even if they were punished, said Anadolu.

(PC, Anadolu)