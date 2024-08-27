‘Armored Vehicles, Ammunition’ – 500th US Military Supply Plane Lands in Israel 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has received its 500th US military aircraft since the start of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip last October, the Ministry of Defense said.

“The 500th aircraft in the joint airlift operation conducted by the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) at the Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF has landed in Israel as part of a large-scale logistical effort that began with the outbreak of the recent war,” the Defense Ministry said on X on Monday.

It added that “Through this operation, over 50,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments.”

“The equipment procured and transported includes armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment, which are crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing war,” the ministry stated.

Since the start of the military assault on Gaza, the US has provided strong diplomatic, intelligence and military support to its ally Israel.

$3.5 Billion in US Support

Several human rights groups and former State Department officials have urged the Biden administration to suspend arms transfers to Israel, citing violations of international law and human rights.

Nonetheless, the US State Department notified the US Congress earlier this month of its “intent to obligate $3.5 billion” to Israel to purchase American weapons and military equipment.

Twelve former US officials, including former State Department officials Josh Paul, Annelle Sheline, Stacy Gilbert and Hala Rharrit, said in a statement last month that “America’s diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza.”

Earlier this month, a group of 38 independent human rights experts called on UN Member States to impose an arms embargo and targeted sanctions on Israel following the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) recent landmark ruling.

The experts called for an arms embargo, an end to all other commercial that may damage the Palestinians, and targeted sanctions, including asset freezes, on Israeli individuals and entities involved in illegal occupation, racial segregation and apartheid policies.

Over 40,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,476 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,647 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)