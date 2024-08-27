‘Continual Violations’ – Israeli Government to Fund Jewish Settlers’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Monday, the Security Minister caused an outcry after claiming that Jews have the right to pray at the Al-Aqsa and that if he could, he would build a synagogue at the site.

The Israeli government plans to finance, for the first time, the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli media has reported.

The office of Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu will allocate 2 million NIS ($545,000) for the project which is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

KAN said the Heritage Ministry was in contact with the National Security Ministry of extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir to obtain Israeli police permission for the settlers’ funded tours to the Al-Aqsa mosque.

The announcement comes amid ongoing incursions into the al-Aqsa compound by settlers, under police protection. Ben-Gvir himself has been involved in the incursions at times.

‘Build a Synagogue’

Israel’s Army Radio reported him as saying “The policy allows for prayers on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law for Jews and Muslims. I would build a synagogue there.”

Following the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying “There is no change to the status quo on the Temple Mount.”

OIC Condemnation

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday strongly condemned the statements by Ben-Gvir as well as the ongoing incursions and “desecrations” of the mosque’s courtyards “by extremist settler groups and Israeli ministers.”

In a statement, the OIC said it considered “these actions as continual violations of the sanctity of holy places and freedom of worship by Israel, the occupying force, as well as a blatant breach of the Geneva Conventions and international law.”

The organization emphasized that “all decisions and measures taken by the Israeli occupation to Judaize the occupied city of Al-Quds have no legal standing and are considered null and void under international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

‘Permit Jewish Prayer’

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir along with a fellow government minister and thousands of Jewish settlers, stormed the courtyards of the mosque, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

During the incursion, Ben-Gvir reportedly claimed that significant progress had been made in imposing Israeli sovereignty and authority over what he called the Temple Mount, stating, “Our policy is to permit Jewish prayer here”.

The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque is the situation that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, under which the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the mosque’s affairs.

However, in 2003, Israeli authorities changed this status by allowing settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without the approval of the Islamic Waqf, which demanded an end to these incursions, reported Anadolu.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam.

(PC, Anadolu)