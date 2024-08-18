‘Axis of Death’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 317

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This attack is particularly important as it demonstrated the Resistance’s ability to maneuver and carry out direct attacks at Israeli forces.

Video footage released on Saturday showed a raid by fighters of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on the Israeli occupation forces on the Netzarim axis in Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

This attack is particularly important as it demonstrated the Resistance’s ability to maneuver and carry out direct attacks at Israeli forces in an area that is fortified and monitored around the clock.

Israel wants to maintain a permanent presence in Netzarim, but the Palestinian Resistance in the area continues to make the Israeli mission nearly impossible.

Al-Qassam said that four of its fighters managed to enter the area, which separates the northern Gaza Strip from its center and south, raided an Israeli force consisting of two military jeeps, and detonated two bombs, killing and wounding a number of soldiers.

At the start of the video, Qassam fighters were seen infiltrating the area of the raid, where one of the fighters says that he belonged to the “the recruitment of 2024 that will be terrifying for Israel,” before dedicating the operation to the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in the Iranian capital Tehran late last month.

Subsequently, the footage showed careful monitoring of the movement of the occupying forces, as well as the preparation and planting of explosive devices.

Before the bombing, Al-Qassam fighters barricaded themselves in a place near the planting of IEDs and the passage of Israeli military vehicles.

After the withdrawal, one Qassam member vowed, “We will repeat the attacks,” sending a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the “next (attack) is greater.”

Al-Qassam concluded the video with a scene where presumably one of the killed Israeli soldiers was removed from the area.

This is the second operation of its kind by the Qassam Brigades following the raid by its fighters on the headquarters of the Israeli occupation forces holed up in the vicinity of the Tel Zurub area southeast of the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The operation video was shared on July 10.

Below is the text provided by Al-Qassam, which accompanied the video shared on the movement’s Telegram channel.

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Watch: From the raid on the enemy forces present on the “Netzarim” axis south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “0:16 – At the ‘Netzarim’ axis. There were Israelis in front of us, behind us, to our left, to our right, and above us! We still detonated two jeeps and we came back safe and sound. 0:29 – The Axis of Death. 0:37 – Netzarim Axis “A group of four fighters was able to enter the “Netzarim” axis in which dozens of soldiers are present, and raided an enemy force comprised of two jeeps, detonating two anti-personnel explosives against them, clashing with them, and leaving them killed and wounded. Our fighters withdrew peacefully. [Below] Al-Baraa’ Bin Azib Mosque Ambush 0:47 – [Left to right] The University College, enemy supply line, the site of the raid. 0:59 – “O Lord. ‘And We have put before them a barrier and behind them a barrier and covered them, so they do not see.’ O Lord, we ask for Your generosity. In the name of Allah, in the name of Allah, in the name of Allah.” 1:10 – The fighters infiltrating to the raid site. 1:22 – “Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, 2024 recruitment, by the Grace of Allah the Almighty the recruitment of 2024 will be a horror for the entity, something unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Today, we dedicate the operation to the soul of the martyr Abu Al-Abd Haniyeh and the souls of all the martyrs.” 1:51 – Monitoring the enemy’s movements. 2:00 – Preparing and planting the explosives. 2:26 – “The Ra’adiya (Thunder) explosive device is here, and the Television explosive is there.” 2:32 – [On the ground, left to right]: Television explosive, Ra’adiya (Thunder) explosive. [In building]: The fighters’ fortification. 2:38 – The advance of the targeted jeeps. 3:03 – The explosive wave inside the jeep. 3:35 – The impact of the shrapnel on the glass, and the halting of the jeeps. 04:03 – “We returned [safely] in the Grace of Allah. By the name of Allah, by the name of Allah, we will do this again. This is a message to Netanyahu: what’s coming is greater.” 4:15 – Evacuating one of the killed [soldiers] from the operation site.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist infantry force comprised of 10 soldiers with an anti-personnel shell in the vicinity of University College in Tel Al-Hawa south of Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a barrel explosive device and another Sadmiyya (shock) explosive device at the enemy forces dismounted from vehicles west of the Al-Hawouz area west of Hamad City, north of Khan Younis, causing them to be killed and wounded.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed the command and control headquarters of the zionist enemy army advancing in the vicinity of Hill 86 Al-Kurd northeast of Khan Younis with 107mm rockets.

“We bombed the Mars military site with a barrage of rockets.

“We bombarded with a barrage of standard mortar shells (60 mm caliber) a gathering of zionist enemy’s vehicles and soldiers who had penetrated north of Hamad City, west of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the Marj site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 18-08-2024, bombarded the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion at the Beit Hillel barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:10 PM on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the Zar’it barracks with artillery shells, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:30 PM on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills, with appropriate weapons, hitting and destroying them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:45 PM on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:45 PM on Sunday, 18-08-2024, bombarded the Jal Al-Alam site and the soldiers deployed around it with artillery shells, making direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:15 PM on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:15 PM on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:50 on Sunday, 18-08-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Misgav Am site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and resulting in its destruction.”

