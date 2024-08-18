‘Break the Silence’ – Hamas Demands Intl. Community, UN to Speak Out against Genocide in Gaza

“Israeli occupation violations continue with the support of Washington and Western capitals that provide cover for the extremist government to proceed with genocide”.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas asked on Saturday the international community and the United Nations to break their silence to stop Israeli crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and protect them.

Hamas demanded in a statement the international community and the UN, along with all its institutions, to assume their responsibilities in protecting Palestinian civilians by working to stop Israel’s horrific crimes against civilians, and to hold all those in charge of these crimes accountable.

The resistance movement accused in its statement the United States and Western countries of complicity in these “brutal crimes” against the civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Israeli occupation violations continue with the support of Washington and Western capitals that provide cover for the extremist government to proceed with genocide,” the statement read.

Hamas stressed that the Israeli occupation army “continues to target unarmed civilians, especially in the central Gaza Strip, which is a major displacement center for hundreds of thousands from the north and south of the Strip.”

It went on to say that Israel continues to target unarmed civilians by issuing new displacement orders and committing horrific massacres against Palestinian families. “Recently, dozens of martyrs have fallen, including an entire family of 16 members, most of whom were children,” the statement said.

Hamas was referring to the recent massacre of an entire family of 16, including nine children, in an airstrike on their home in the Al-Zawayda area, in central Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,099 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,609 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)