Rafah Again – Resistance Roundup – Day 414

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The new operation, according to a statement by Al-Qassam Brigades, saw the targeting of an Israeli military engineering unit made of five soldiers.

Yesterday, Palestine Chronicle editors estimated that the nature of the ‘complex operation’ in Rafah indicated that the various resistance brigades in the area have managed to restore their capabilities.

Today, that analysis acquired greater validity, as Palestinian fighters carried out yet another complex operation, the second within 24 hours.

They were struck with an anti-personnel shell, hitting them directly.

Following that original strike, Palestinian fighters intercepted and struck an Israeli military personnel carrier with a Yassin-105 shell.

Al-Qassam also said that it documented the arrival of Israeli military helicopters carrying the dead and wounded in the Burj Awad intersection in Rafah.

Elsewhere in northern Gaza, a Nemer personnel carrier was also struck with a Shuath explosive device in the Martyr Ahmed Yassin area.

Al-Qassam also broadcast a video of an Israeli force being struck while sheltering inside a Palestinian home in the Saftawi area, west of Jabaliya.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombards Re’im military base with a number of short-range Rajoom rockets. “In a complex operation near the Burj Awad intersection in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a zionist engineering infantry force consisting of five soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, hitting them directly. “They also targeted an armored personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. The fighters observed the landing of helicopters for evacuation. “Abu Obeida: After reconnecting with fighters tasked with guarding enemy captives after weeks of lost contact, it was revealed that one of the enemy’s female captives was killed in an area under zionist aggression in the northern Gaza Strip. The life of another female captive who was with her remains in imminent danger. “The war criminal Netanyahu, his government, and his military leaders bear full responsibility for the lives of their captives, as they insist on intensifying their suffering and causing their deaths. “The enemy must prepare to face the dilemma of the disappearance of the bodies of their dead captives, due to widespread destruction and the martyrdom of some of their captors. “WATCH: Targeting a house in which a zionist force is fortified near the Saftawi junction west of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 AM on Saturday, 23-11-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic resistance on 23-11-2024: – targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of rockets (12:05 AM). – targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the “Hanita” settlement with a barrage of rockets. (11:30 am) – After observing movements of an Israeli army force attempting to advance towards the town of Al-Bayyada, clashed against the advancing force on the town’s eastern outskirts at 11:50 AM. “They caused the members of the force to be killed and wounded, and the clashes are ongoing at the time of this statement.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance today, Saturday 23-11-2024: – targeted at 09:30 AM, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the city of Khiam for the second time with a rocket barrage. – targeted at 10:00 AM today, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Deir Mimas-Kfar Kila triangle, with a rocket barrage. – targeted the Avivim settlement at 12:15 PM, with a barrage of rockets. – targeted the Dishon settlement with a rocket barrage at 12:30 PM. – targeted at 12:40 PM, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the city of Khiam for the third time with a rocket barrage. – targeted at 12:55 PM, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the city of Khiam for the fourth time with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance today, Saturday 23-11-2024: – targeted a Merkava tank at 1:00 PM with a guided missile west of the town of Shamaa, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew. – targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement for the second time with a rocket barrage at 3:00 PM. – targeted the occupied city of Safad at 3:30 PM with a barrage of rockets. – and after monitoring the movements of a force from the Israeli enemy army trying to infiltrate towards the town of Deir Mimas, at 08:30 AM clashed at close range with the infiltrating force on the western outskirts of the town, with machine guns and rockets, resulting in deaths and injuries among its members, while the enemy proceeded to withdraw the casualties from the clash area under heavy fire and smoke cover. – targeted at 04:15 PM a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Deir Mimas – Kfar Kila Triangle, for the second time with a rocket barrage. 2The fighters of the Islamic Resistance today, Saturday 23-11-2024: – targeted at 4:30 PM the Shraga base (administrative headquarters of Golani Brigade command) north of the city of occupied Akka with a rocket barrage. – targeted at 04:30 PM a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Deir Mimas – Kfar Kila Triangle, for the third time with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance continue to target gatherings of Israeli enemy army forces, east of the city of Khiam with rocket barrages at 4:50 PM, for the sixth time and at 5:05 PM, for the seventh time. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance – targeted at 05:15 PM, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Deir Mimas-Kfar Kila Triangle, for the fourth time with a rocket barrage. – targeted at 05:20 PM, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the town of Shamaa, with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance 04:30 AM targeted the “Mishmar Al-Carmel” air and missile defense site at a distance of 40 kilometers from the Lebanese border, south of the occupied city of Haifa with a barrage of qualitative missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:00 PM on Saturday 23-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Baram with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:00 PM on Saturday 23-11-2024, – targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Malikiyah with a rocket barrage. – targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Manara with a rocket barrage. – targeted the settlement of Meron with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank with a guided missile, on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Bayada, which led to its destruction, and the deaths and injuries of its crew, at 7:20 pm, Saturday 23-11-2024. “The Islamic Resistance fighters, at 05:00 pm today, Saturday 11-23-2024 launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Al-Amra Gate on the southern outskirts of the city of Khiam and hit their targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday 23-11-2024: – Targeted a Merkava tank with a guided missile, in the vicinity of the school in the town of Jebbine, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew, at 09:15 pm. – Launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones, at 4:40 pm, on the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the second time, and hit their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)