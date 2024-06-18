‘Betrayal of the Army’ – Lapid Says Netanyahu Undermines National Security

“The Israeli government undermines the security of the state. Netanyahu sells our soldiers”. – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of jeopardizing national security and betraying the country’s soldiers amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid’s comments came just before a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and defense on Tuesday, which will discuss a draft law aimed at lowering the age of exemption from mandatory military service for Haredi yeshiva students.

The law is set to be voted on in its second and third readings before becoming official.

This meeting coincides with protests organized by ‘Brothers in Arms’, a group of former Israeli soldiers advocating for mandatory conscription for all Israelis.

The protesters are demanding the government’s resignation and calling for early elections.

Last Monday, the Knesset passed the first reading of the draft law with a 63-57 vote.

“Tomorrow, the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee will begin discussions on the evasion and refusal law,” Lapid wrote on X,

“This is a betrayal of the soldiers, a betrayal of the reservists, a betrayal of the Israeli middle class, and a betrayal of the IDF (Israeli army – PC)” he added.

“The Israeli government undermines the security of the state. Netanyahu sells our soldiers,” Lapid concluded.

Haredi Conscription

Currently, Haredim can avoid military service at 18, the age of mandatory conscription, by obtaining annual deferments for religious studies until they reach the exemption age of 26.

The proposed law would lower this exemption age to 21.

Since 2017, successive governments have failed to reach a consensus on Haredi conscription after the Supreme Court invalidated a 2015 law exempting them from military service, citing it as a violation of the “principle of equality.”

While religious parties oppose the conscription of Haredi individuals, secular and nationalist parties support it, demanding that religious students share the "burden of war," presenting a significant challenge to Netanyahu's coalition.

Haredi Jews, who constitute about 13 percent of Israel’s population of approximately 9.7 million, do not serve in the military due to their commitment to studying the Torah, Judaism’s holy book.

(PC, Anadolu)