GAZA LIVE BLOG: More UNRWA Workers Killed | ‘North is Collapsing’ | Smotrich, Ben-Gvir Clash – Day 342

The Israeli bombing that targeted an UNRWA school hosting refugees in the Nuseirat camp killed scores of Palestinians, including six UNRWA employees. The leader of the Israeli Labor Party said that the north is collapsing and there are no plans regarding security or reconstruction. According to Israeli media, an argument took place on Wednesday between Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, regarding the shortage of places in prison. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,118 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,125 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, September 12, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

HAARETZ: Israeli commandos seized equipment from an Iranian Revolutionary Guard facility in Syria before withdrawing.

CHANNEL 12: Firefighting teams are working to extinguish fires in two areas in the Western Galilee after shells fell from Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

GERMAN FM: The killing of 6 UNRWA employees in Gaza is unacceptable, adding that Israel bears responsibility for protecting UN employees.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 15 rockets were fired towards the Western Galilee and fires broke out in some areas.

BORRELL: Peace requires Palestinians to have their own state.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Shlomi, Arab al-Aramshe and Admit in the Western Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the eastern areas of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: The continued damage to the Sheikh Radwan Pond drainage line threatens a major disaster.

Thursday, September 12, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of Israeli shelling in the vicinity of the airport area east of Rafah city.

JOSEP BORRELL: I am outraged by the killing of 6 UNRWA staff after Israeli aircraft attacked a school in Nuseirat for the fifth time.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Northern Command had established a new unit in the Golan Heights to deal with what it described as “enemy threats, especially intelligence threats.”

TURKIYE: An internal investigation into the killing of activist Aysanur Ezgi has been opened.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 20 people were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house near the European Hospital, southeast of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, September 12, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI LABOR PARTY: The north is collapsing and there is no security or reconstruction, stressing that the Israeli government is completely abandoning the north.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,118 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,125 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman was killed and others were injured when the occupation targeted the vicinity of Ain Jalut School in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said that military pressure is putting the lives of the captives at risk.

Thursday, September 12, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

JORDANIAN FM: The Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed its condemnation of the Israeli bombing that targeted an UNRWA school hosting refugees in the Nuseirat camp, killing dozens, including 6 UNRWA employees.

IRELAND: I condemn the Israeli airstrikes that killed 6 UNRWA staff in Gaza.

UNRWA: Since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip has led to the deaths of at least 220 of our employees in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli bulldozers destroyed and leveled the entrance to Al-Far’a camp in Tubas and a number of roads and infrastructure.

WHO: Repeated bombing of hospitals, schools, and shelters has killed civilians and humanitarian workers.

Thursday, September 12, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three bodies were recovered following an Israeli bombardment of the Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of Rafah city.

MAARIV (citing former Shin Bet official): The military power of the Hamas movement is considered a sufficient deterrent to prevent another party from taking control of the Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An argument took place on Wednesday between Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, regarding the shortage of places in prisons.

Thursday, September 12, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted Palestinians on Kashko Street in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Thursday, September 12, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the outskirts of the town of Yaroun in southern Lebanon.

Thursday, September 12, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings in the northern areas of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian draft resolution at the United Nations calls on Israel to end its illegal presence in the occupied territories.

Thursday, September 12, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

A girl was injured by shrapnel from Israeli bullets after shooting at a house in Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya city in the occupied West Bank.

