Blaming Hamas, Israel – Qatar to Pull Out of Gaza Ceasefire Talks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the official, Qatar has consistently expressed that its mediation can only be effective if both parties exhibit a sincere interest in reaching a deal.

Qatar will step back from its mediation efforts to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza until “Hamas and Israel show a ‘sincere willingness’ to return to the negotiating table”, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday, citing an informed official.

According to Reuters, this is “the biggest setback to efforts to reach a truce since the war began.”

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was visiting wounded, evacuated Gazans receiving treatment at a hospital in Doha, Qatar when he received the news of the killing of his children and grandchildren by an Israeli strike. pic.twitter.com/bjAvsCGn0Q — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 10, 2024

“The Qataris have said since the start of the conflict that they can only mediate when both parties demonstrate a genuine interest in finding a resolution,” the official reportedly said.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal on Monday. However, Israel responded by outright rejecting any ceasefire and decided to bomb Rafah. Mediated by Egypt and Qatar, the comprehensive ceasefire proposal was accepted by Hamas in full. US… pic.twitter.com/Nvh4ZNgSvY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 9, 2024

The official told Reuters that Qatar has determined that Hamas’ political office in Doha “no longer serves its purpose”.

The report said that “Qatar has not set a deadline for Hamas’ political office to close or for Hamas leaders to leave Qatar and it was unclear if the move could be reversed.”

Meanwhile, a top Hamas official told Agence France-Presse that the movement had not been asked to leave Qatar or close its office in Doha.

Reuters reported that “there was no official response from Hamas” and cited a Palestinian official close to the mediation talks as saying that “Hamas may not comment unless it is informed officially by Qatar. So far it is media talk.”

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)