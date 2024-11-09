Iran Denies Allegations of Assassination Plot against Trump amid Renewed US Accusations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected on Friday recent allegations by the United States that Tehran plotted to assassinate Donald Trump and other officials, labeling the accusations as “baseless” and a conspiracy orchestrated by Iran’s enemies, including Israel.

The Ministry stated that Tehran would leverage “all legitimate and legal means at the domestic and international levels” to safeguard its rights, underscoring Iran’s commitment to legal recourse.

This statement comes in response to renewed claims by the US Department of Justice, which, according to the Associated Press, unveiled charges related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump before the 2024 presidential election.

The criminal indictment, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges that an unnamed official from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard directed an agent, identified as Farhad Shakeri, to devise a plan to monitor and potentially assassinate Trump.

The indictment suggests that the official instructed Shakeri to present a plan within seven days but that Shakeri informed the FBI of his unwillingness to comply.

Media reports, including coverage by ABC News, indicated that three individuals are allegedly involved in this plot, which reportedly included plans to target other prominent Iranian opposition figures.

Intelligence gathered earlier this year suggested the existence of an Iranian plot, prompting the US Secret Service to increase security measures for Trump, especially following an attempted assassination in July by a US citizen named Thomas Matthew Crooks, who targeted Trump in Pennsylvania.

Some Trump supporters have blamed the Democratic Party for fostering an environment that enabled the attempted attack.

Iran has consistently denied these allegations, with its UN mission calling them “malicious” and “baseless.”

The mission also described Trump as a “criminal who ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani,” reiterating Iran’s intention to hold him accountable through lawful means.

Escalating Regional Tensions

In addition to the assassination allegations, Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern over rising regional tensions and the potential for conflict to expand beyond the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, speaking on Iranian television, cautioned, “The world must understand that if war spreads, its harmful effects will not be confined to West Asia alone.”

He urged Washington to reconsider its approach, calling on Trump to abandon the “maximum pressure” policy that marked his previous term.

The “maximum pressure” campaign, implemented by Trump in 2017, imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran, exacerbating economic strain and elevating nuclear enrichment levels in Iran.

Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 intensified tensions, with Iran increasing its uranium enrichment to 60 percent as a response.

In a recent statement, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, urged Trump to avoid repeating “the wrong policies of the past” and consider revising Washington’s stance to foster stability.

While Trump recently stated that he “does not seek to harm Iran” and only aims to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons, Iran’s leaders view these comments with caution.

They stress the need for constructive dialogue and emphasize the importance of recalibrating US-Iran relations.

(PC, AJA)