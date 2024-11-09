No Victory Today – Resistance Roundup – Day 400

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army is on the verge of announcing an end to its ground military adventure in Lebanon. The official Israeli narrative, however, is not an honest one.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army is close to announcing the end of the ground operation in southern Lebanon more than a month after it began.

According to media reports, citing military sources, it is estimated that more than 90% of the army’s ground operations in Lebanon have ended, and that the army will not announce the end of the ground operation in Lebanon until a political agreement is reached.

Earlier this month, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) quoted informed army sources as saying that the ground operation had accomplished “achievements, most notably the discovery of Hezbollah infrastructure, the destruction of weapons caches and the capture of Hezbollah operatives providing intelligence.”

It pointed out that thousands of regular and reserve forces have begun to be demobilized for a temporary break, with planning for the redeployment of forces along the Lebanese border.

The Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy had earlier said that it was possible to end the war on the Lebanon front, because Hezbollah’s top leadership had been eliminated.

The truth, however, is vastly different from the official Israeli narrative. Hezbollah’s ability to turn the war against Israel into a war of attrition denied the Israeli army any actual achievements – military or strategic.

That was the single most important factor in Israel’s failure, and ultimately defeat in Lebanon.

Day after day, the Israeli army attempted to establish a foothold inside Lebanon, but terribly failed to establish even a toehold. The only exception was the Israeli army’s ability to reach the town of Khiam – six kilometers away from the border with Israel. But then the army was forced to retreat after suffering major losses in men and military equipment.

The Khiam battle has, thus far, proved to be the most decisive in the Israeli decision.

All of this was taking place under the backdrop of growing Hezbollah’s missile capabilities, though the group continues to avoid civilian areas, and focus instead on military and intelligence targets.

Israel has no military victory in Lebanon, however hard its army tried to defeat the robust resistance.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist D9 military bulldozer with an RPG shell in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zevulun military industries base north of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 9m on Saturday, 09-11-2024, targeted the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Manara with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Abbad site with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters of the Air Defense Unit, shot down the “Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile, and it fell in the town of Deir Siryan, then the enemy warplanes bombed it.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Baram settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Maalot Tarshiha with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Krayot area north of occupied Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the settlement of Maalot Tarshiha for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Meron Air Operations Command Base with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the occupied city of Safad for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement for the second time with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Katzrin with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Hatzor HaGlilit settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Rosh Pinna settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Avivim with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance yesterday afternoon, Friday 08-11-2024, targeted the Haifa Technical Base (a base of the Israeli Air Force and a training college for preparing air force technicians) in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The Islamic Resistance yesterday afternoon, Friday 08-11-2024, targeted for the first time, the Malam military factory (industries related to air and missile defense systems), located 132 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, south of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the artillery positions that are attacking the southern villages and cities with cluster shells, in HaGoshrim in the Galilee Finger with barrages of rockets.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted the Haifa Technical Base (a base belonging to the Israeli Air Force, which contains a training college for preparing Air Force technicians) in the occupied city of Haifa, with a barrage of quality missiles.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the town of Maroun Al-Ras, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:45 pm today, Saturday, 09-11-2024, targeted Israeli enemy forces south of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance launched for the first time, an air attack with a squadron of attack drones, on the Ein Khozlot base (a military communications base), 55 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, south of Lake Tabariyya, and hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Al-Baghdadi artillery site southwest of the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.”

