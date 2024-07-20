Blowing Up a Tunnel – Resistance Roundup – Day 288

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As the Israeli army carried out a major bombing campaign against Yemeni civilian targets, all Resistance fronts across the Middle East once more escalated.

While Hezbollah continued to strike at Israeli military positions in northern Israel, Al-Qassam carried out several major operations in Gaza.

In one of its operations, the military arm of the Hamas movement blew up a tunnel after luring a number of Israeli soldiers inside, “leaving them dead and wounded”.

The tunnel operation was carried out in Tal Al-Sultan, which has been a major platform of Israeli attacks and Palestinian resistance west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters lured a Zionist infantry force to a tunnel entrance that was previously rigged, and blew it up on the members of the force, leaving them dead and wounded, in Tal Al-Sultan west of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. “In a complex operation in the vicinity of Haroun Mosque, south of George Street, east of Rafah, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. Immediately after the rescue force advanced to the place, another vehicle and a group of soldiers were targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a Ra’adiya explosive device, leaving them all killed or wounded.

Qassam hand-delivers a Shawaz EFP to the rear door/ammo storage compartment of a Merkava tank (the turret is spun around) in Tel al-Sultan, western Rafah. Fighter with the EFP says, you grab the door. Last scene is the tank being towed/dragged away. [Qassam Brigades 11/7] pic.twitter.com/lAUzNdKrNZ — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 12, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted enemy forces infiltrating east of the Juhr Al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip using mortar shells. “Qassam fighters were able, yesterday evening on Saturday, to target a Zionist Apache helicopter with a SAM-7 missile as it was opening fire on residents east of Bureij Camp, central Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed the Nahal Oz site with a number of heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the locations and deployment of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian borders on Saturday, 20-7-2024, as follows: “1. Targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Manara site with artillery shells and achieving a direct hit.

Northern Israel right now: Over 70 Hezbollah rockets and drones were launched from Lebanon since the morning. pic.twitter.com/DFZPointTq — Rat Bastard (@RRespawned) July 19, 2024

“2. The Dafna settlement was brought into the plan of fire for the first time and bombed with dozens of Katyusha rockets, as a response to the attack on civilians in the town of Burj al-Muluk. “3. At 17:19, targeting the Zebdine site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “4. An aerial attack was launched with a squadron of attack drones on artillery and missile positions in Al-Zaoura, targeting the locations and settlements of its officers and soldiers and the Iron Dome platforms there. It hit its targets accurately and achieved confirmed casualties, as a response to the “israeli” enemy attack that targeted the town of Safad al-Batikh.”

