The Israeli army has caused the death of 13 patients at the Al-Shifa Hospital’s intensive care unit in the Gaza Strip by depriving them of medicine, oxygen and food, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

In a statement on Thursday, the local authorities said that “the Israeli army premeditatedly killed 13 patients by denying them medicine, saline, electricity and oxygen since it occupied the hospital for the fourth consecutive day.”

The statement said that there were 22 patients – including the 13 who were pronounced dead – at the hospital’s intensive care unit who required “critical medical care”.

It further said that “four of the patients who were on ventilators” in the unit died as Israeli forces “cut off their electricity supply, thereby stopping the oxygen supply in a further attempt to kill them.”

In addition, “doctors and nurses were arrested…and forced to strip… and prevented from reaching patients rooms to attempt to save them.”

“There are patients and injured people inside Al-Shifa Hospital whose wounds have become infected due to the lack of doctors, nurses and wound dressing,” the statement further said.

Israeli forces were also “preventing access to the pharmacy and medicine stores to get treatments and dressing supplies, in clear and explicit violation of international law and various human rights protocols.”

Call to International Bodies

The statement held the US administration, the international community and Israel responsible for “these crimes” against patients, medical staff and Palestinian people.

“We call on international organizations and bodies and the countries of the free world to condemn the crimes of the occupation” and “demand that they pressure the occupation to stop” its atrocities “especially against civilians, children and women,” the statement said.

The Israeli army’s raid of Al-Shifa Hospital continued for a fourth consecutive day, putting in danger the lives of more than 7,000 patients and displaced persons.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it executed 140 Palestinians and detained hundreds for interrogations, transferring at least 160 of them to Israel.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have raided the complex since the start of the war on Gaza last October 7, as they previously raided it last November 16 after a week-long siege, then withdrew after 8 days, during which its yards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment, and even the power generator were destroyed.

Close to 32,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

