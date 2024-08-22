‘Catastrophic Situation’ – Russia Calls on Israel to Abide by UNSC Resolutions on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, appealed to Israel on Wednesday to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Gaza emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted flow of humanitarian assistance to the Strip.

Zakharova described in a press conference the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”.

“The catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip is a direct consequence of over 10 months of fighting. In this regard, we reiterate the importance of immediately implementing the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions,” the spokeswoman said.

Repeated Calls for Ceasefire

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, stated early August that a full-scale war in the Middle East might be the only way to achieve a fragile peace in the region.

In a post on the X platform, Medvedev expressed his regret for the loss of innocent lives, attributing the escalating tensions to what he described as the influence of the United States.

“The knot is tightening in the Middle East. Sorry for the innocent lives lost. They are but hostages of a disgusting state: the USA,” Medvedev wrote.

“Meanwhile, it’s clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region,” he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said in July that the total eradication of the Palestinian Movement Hamas, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considers a key precondition for a ceasefire in Gaza, is an unrealistic objective.

“No prospect for an end to this bloodshed can be seen yet,” Lavrov told reporters at the end of his visit to Malaysia, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“Israel, through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in response to calls for a ceasefire that it would not stop until it completely eliminates Hamas.

In my opinion, and many of my colleagues share this point of view, it is an unrealistic task to eradicate the organization which exists, which has enough capabilities and enough support, including in the Muslim world,” Lavrov reportedly added.

Lavrov had stated earlier in July that Israel’s war against Gaza amounts to “collective punishment,” as the death toll in the besieged Strip nears 40,000.

Speaking to reporters at the UN’s New York headquarters, Lavrov argued that Israel’s war has crossed the line, constituting “collective punishment” of the 2.3 million Palestinians in the territory.

“When it comes to collective punishment in violation of international humanitarian law, one cannot fight against one form of violation through other violations. It’s the same principle here,” he said in response to a reporter’s question.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,265 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,144 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

