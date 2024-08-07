GAZA LIVE BLOG: Evacuation Orders in Gaza | Shelling in Deir Al-Balah | ‘Choosing Sinwar’ – Day 306

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army called on Palestinian citizens and displaced persons in the Beit Hanoun area and the Al-Manshiya and Sheikh Zayed neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to Gaza City. Several Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Matahen area, south of Deir al-Balah city, in the central Gaza Strip. An Iranian commander said that choosing Sinwar as a successor to Ismail Haniyeh means that the Zionist entity will have no hope for its future. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,624 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,469 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, August 7, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Matahen area, south of Deir al-Balah city in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army called on Palestinian citizens and displaced persons in the Beit Hanoun area and the Al-Manshiya and Sheikh Zayed neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to Gaza City.

IRANIAN COMMANDER: Choosing Sinwar as a successor to Ismail Haniyeh means that the Zionist entity will have no hope for its future.

Wednesday, August 7, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when a residential apartment was targeted in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, at dawn on Wednesday.

Wednesday, August 7, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

WASHINGTON POST: A poll showed that a majority in America opposes sending troops to defend Israel if the latter is attacked by neighboring countries.

Wednesday, August 7, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Canada decided to evacuate the families of its diplomats from Israel to Jordan, against the backdrop of expectations of an imminent attack by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel.

Wednesday, August 7, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTIN: We are certain that Iranian-backed militants are behind the attack on our forces in Iraq.

“It’s also critical that we break this cycle by reaching a ceasefire in Gaza,” says US Secretary of State Blinken. If that’s really critical, then perhaps halting arms deliveries to Israel would be a brilliant idea. Just a thought! pic.twitter.com/fL8pQTX5Fx — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) August 6, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

BLINKEN: We will continue to defend Israel against attacks by terrorist groups and we will continue to defend our forces.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The West Bank is experiencing an extended, never-ending phase of resistance.

(The Palestine Chronicle)