Civilian Tragedy Unfolds: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Gaza

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling on various parts of the besieged Gaza Strip.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, Civil Defense crews pulled out six bodies and a number of casualties from the rubble of a house belonging to the Zurub family, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike. Two children were killed in the attack.

In the city of Khan Yunis, also in southern Gaza, several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment targeting several houses in the eastern and central parts of the city.

In Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, Israeli warplanes pounded the Al-Bashir Mosque, killing several people, including children, and causing damage to neighboring houses.

In Gaza City, Israeli missiles hit two houses in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. Meanwhile, artillery shelling hit the Tal al-Hawa and Sheikh Ijlin neighborhoods, killing three people and injuring six others.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,916 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,494 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

