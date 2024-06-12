70 Percent of Gaza Destroyed – Dozens Killed, Wounded in Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 30 Palestinians have been killed and significant infrastructure destroyed in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli bombings, with intense clashes continuing between Palestinian resistance factions and Israeli forces.

More than 30 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in Israeli bombings across various areas in the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces have destroyed 70 percent of the buildings in Gaza since the beginning of their aggression eight months ago.

Al-Jazeera reported that six people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, on Tuesday night.

Additionally, a child was killed and others were injured in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of Rafah.

An Israeli bombing also targeted a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with no initial reports of casualties.

Furthermore, Israeli warplanes launched a raid on central Gaza City, with no immediate news of casualties.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that its fighters engaged in fierce clashes with occupation soldiers, using machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and small arms on the frontlines of Rafah.

They broadcasted footage of their attacks, in coordination with other Palestinian resistance factions, on the positions of the occupation forces in the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades also confirmed that they had successfully sniped an Israeli soldier south of Tel al-Hawa in Gaza City.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,164 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)