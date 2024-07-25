‘Complex Ambush’ in Jenin – This is What Happened (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas published a video of a ‘complex ambush’ it carried out against an Israeli force near the village of Metulla in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Al-Qassam said that its fighters set off from the city of Jenin to prepare the ambush at the gate of the Israeli separation barrier which was erected parallel to the village of Metulla.

The group said that three devices were used: one to expose the Israeli force and two to kill soldiers.

The video showed Qassam fighters monitoring the ambush site and preparing the IEDs before detonating the first device to lure Israeli forces.

After the bombing, an Israeli force arrived at the scene, where another bomb was detonated in two of its soldiers.

A third bomb was detonated on one of the officers.

At the end of the operation, a new Israeli force arrived, and the soldiers were standing steps away from the cameras planted by Al-Qassam. They departed the scene without noticing the cameras.

Al-Qassam said that it carried out the operation after the killing of three of its leaders in the West Bank last Monday.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army announced the injury of an officer and two soldiers in the ambush.

Below is the text of Al-Qassam’s statement which was shared using their Telegram Channel:

“Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: “Trapping a Zionist force in a three-stage complex ambush near the separation wall adjacent to the village of Al-Mutila near the city of Jenin in the West Bank. (23 July 2023) “Notes: 0:14 – With reliance on Allah, Al-Qassam fighters in Jenin set out to the town of Mutila to prepare a complex ambush at the gate of the wall. – The ambush consisted of three explosive devices: one for luring and two for striking the soldiers. – The enemy announced that an officer and two Zionist soldiers were injured during the operation. 0:31 – Monitoring the ambush location. 0:52 – Preparing the explosives. 1:09 – At 11:54, detonating the luring explosive. 1:23 – The advance of a Zionist force. 1:40 – (At 12:46, the detonation of the second explosive) 1:50 – A Zionist officer advances towards the third explosive. 2:07 – (At 13:44, the detonation of the third explosive) 2:15 – The advance of another force to the location to search and investigate.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)