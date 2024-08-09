Conflicting Statements – Harris Silences Protesters Threatening Them with a Trump Win

The vice president seemed irritated as the protestors interrupted her speech shouting slogans like “Kamala, you need to call for a ceasefire in Gaza”.

US Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris silenced pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday, demanding she take a clear stand on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, by threatening them with a Trump win, Middle East Monitor reported.

Vice President Harris asked the protesters at a rally in Detroit, Michigan to keep quiet unless they “want Donald Trump to win”.

Harris has not yet taken a clear stand on the issue of Palestine, which makes many young Americans reluctant to vote for the Democratic party.

Pro-Palestine protesters just disrupted Kamala's speech in Michigan. Her response: "If you want Donald Trump to win say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” pic.twitter.com/Mf0CdEbDQg — Read No Shortcuts (@JoshuaPHilll) August 8, 2024

The vice president seemed irritated as the protestors interrupted her speech shouting slogans like “Kamala, you need to call for a ceasefire in Gaza,” “We demand an arms embargo and a free Palestine,” or Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide.”

In response, she told the protesters that she was there “because I believe in democracy and everybody’s voice matters. But I am speaking now.”

This did not stop protesters from interrupting her speech with their chants so the vice president took it upon herself to harshly say: “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Since her nomination for the presidency, Harris has made conflicting statements regarding the Palestinian issue and the war on Gaza.

Before the Detroit rally, Harris met before the Detrwith Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed, founders of the “Uncommitted National Movement”, which led a mass protest vote in the Democratic Party primaries over US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel.

Following the meeting, the organization issued a statement saying the vice president showed openness about an arms embargo on Israel.

However, this was instantly denied by her campaign, which said in a statement that Harris “will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups” while focusing on “securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table.”

(MEMO, PC)