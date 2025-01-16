Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Celebrates Strategic Victory, Israeli Analysts Call It a Failure

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli analysts argue the ceasefire deal marks a strategic failure for Israel, with Hamas emerging stronger.

Israeli media outlets have voiced strong criticism of the recent ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreements, which were brokered to end over 15 months of devastating violence in Gaza.

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that Israeli analysts argue that the agreements have largely served Hamas’ objectives while marking a strategic failure for Israel.

According to reports, Hamas prioritized retaining its governance over Gaza and preventing any Israeli foothold in the territory—objectives that Israeli commentators concede the group has successfully achieved.

Zvi Yehezkeli, an Arab affairs analyst for i24NEWS, described the ceasefire agreement as a pivotal moment for Hamas, Al Mayadeen reported.

“The challenge lies not in the release of captives but in determining how to move forward,” he said.

According to Yehezkeli, the deal signifies that “Hamas moves forward in Gaza,” highlighting Israel’s inability to alter the region’s dynamics.

Micha Kobi, a former official in Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, labeled the agreement as “one of the worst deals Israel has ever made,” according to Al Mayadeen.

Kobi argued that the deal underscores Israel’s failure to safeguard its citizens from abduction and to secure clear information about the Israeli detainees’ fate.

“Hamas has exploited Israel’s vulnerabilities, imposing its terms and prolonging negotiations to maximize gains,” Kobi reportedly said.

He identified Mohammad Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader, as the central figure in the negotiation process, asserting that Sinwar’s calculated tactics strengthened Hamas’ position.

Hamas Hails Ceasefire

Hamas hailed the ceasefire as a significant achievement, emphasizing the resilience of the Palestinian people and their steadfast resistance.

During a speech on Wednesday, Khalil al-Hayya, a top Hamas official and the head of its delegation in the ceasefire negotiations, delivered a speech following the official Gaza ceasefire announcement.

In the speech, al-Hayya praised the Resistance of the Palestinians and all Arab fronts, from Lebanon to Yemen, that stood by the Resistance until its final victory.

Shortly before al-Hayya’s speech, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a separate statement through its Telegram Channel.

“The ceasefire agreement is the result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip over the course of more than 15 months,” Hamas said.

“The agreement to halt the aggression on Gaza is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world. It marks a pivotal stage in the ongoing struggle against the enemy, paving the way toward achieving our people’s goals of liberation and return,” it added.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)