Israel Kills Child, Injures Youth amid Escalating Violence in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces carried on its offensive in various cities in the occupied West Bank, killing an 11-year-old Palestinian boy in Nablus and injuring a youth in Hebron.

In the town of Halhul, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian youth sustained injuries from live bullets during confrontations on Wednesday with the Israeli occupation forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources who spoke to WAFA noted that intense confrontations took place in Halhul, during which the Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets and sound bombs on Palestinians in the town, which resulted in the injury of a youth in his leg by live bullets.

Palestinian medical sources revealed that the youth’s medical condition is moderate.

On Tuesday night, 11-year-old Abdullah Jamal Hawash was killed by the Israeli occupation army’s gunfire during a raid in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

This is Heartbreaking 11-year-old Abdullah Hawash ascended to martyrdom after the zionist forces in Nablus cold-bloodedly shot him because he THREW A ROCK pic.twitter.com/InIPA5QJuW — Khalid Almaktari أبو عمرو (@KhalidMaktari2) October 22, 2024

The Palestinian boy reportedly succumbed to critical injuries he sustained from gunfire during an Israeli raid in the city, Anadolu quoted a statement by the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to Anadolu said that an Israeli special force in civilian clothes, invaded the old city of Nablus.

“The special force entered the Old City and arrested a young man, after which the occupation army sent military reinforcements to support the special unit,” the witnesses told the news agency.

According to WAFA, the Israeli occupation forces later withdrew from the city after detaining a young man from the neighborhood of Qaryoun in the old city of Nablus.

The Israeli occupation forces attacks in the occupied West Bank came in hand with a number of assaults by illegal Jewish settlers, most recent of which is in the village of Yasuf, east of Salfit.

Illegal settlers caused a power outage on Tuesday night in the village for the third consecutive time by firing at the electricity transformers.

💔Anak Palestina berusia 11 tahun Abdullah Hawash yang ditembak dan dibunuh oleh pasukan Israel di Nablus, Tepi Barat. Isreal war crimes🤬 Freedom For Palestine Now❤️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/egtOuZljdL — Cindy EK_real (@CindyEun54926) October 23, 2024

The Head of the Yasuf village council, Wael Abu Madi, told WAFA that “a group of Israeli colonists from the illegal colony of Tafuh, built on citizens’ lands, opened fire at the electricity transformer, which led to a complete power outage.”

“This is the third time that colonists have caused a power outage in the village, as they previously destroyed and burned the electricity room feeding the village, which caused significant damage to citizens and shop owners,” Abu Madi added.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation forces banned the crews and technicians of the village council from entry to the place to repair the fault.

Settler Violence

According to WAFA, Israeli forces and settlers have carried out a total of 16,663 assaults in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the murder of 19 Palestinians at the hands of settlers, since October last year.

In addition, they have caused fires on 275 Palestinian properties and fields, with Nablus witnessing 120 incidents, followed by Ramallah with 42 and Jenin with 26, WAFA said, citing the PLO’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The Israeli offensive in the occupied West Bank since the start of the genocide on Gaza last year has claimed the lives of 760 Palestinians, 18 of whom are women and 166 children, and over 6,500 recorded injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health numbers.

11 years old boy was shot "Abdullah Jamal Hawash"

A bullet to the chest

He's in my boys class and he's now heading to his funeral

Why would our kids have to go through this?!#GazaHolocaust#Palestine pic.twitter.com/rxtfsmBMxF — ℓαуαℓι Palestinian lives matter 🌷💜 (@ot7_jikook) October 22, 2024

The New Battlefield

Last September, Israeli media reported that Israel now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas amongst others.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that the first week of September has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

“Many people were killed, including seven children,” UNRWA said on X, adding that “As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour.”

(PC, Agencies)