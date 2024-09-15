‘Dangerous Combat Zone’ – Israeli Army Issues New Evacuation Orders in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The specified area has been warned many times. The specified area is considered a dangerous combat zone.”

The Israeli army has issued new evacuation orders for Palestinians in large areas of the northern Gaza Strip, in preparation for attacking the area under the pretext of Palestinian rockets fired toward Israel.

On Saturday, Avichay Adraee, the army spokesperson, warned on X: “To all those present in the neighborhoods of Al-Manshiyya, Sheikh Zayed, and Beit Lahiya.”

The orders were issued under the pretext that the Palestinian Resistance groups were “once again firing rockets” and “continuing” operations against Israel.

“The specified area has been warned many times. The specified area is considered a dangerous combat zone,” Adraee said, adding that “the evacuation does not include medical facilities in the area.”

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said two rockets were launched from the north, with one falling into the sea and the other being intercepted near Ashkelon in southern Israel, with no injuries reported, reported the Anadolu news agency.

At least 15 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City on Saturday morning. While in northern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in artillery shelling targeting Beit Hanoun.

Rising Death Toll

Israel continues to flout a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,182 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 95,280 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Forceful Displacement

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)