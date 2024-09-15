GAZA LIVE BLOG: Yemeni Missile Strikes Tel Aviv | Ansarallah: More is Coming | Rockets from Lebanon – Day 345

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nine Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters after a ballistic missile coming from Yemen made impact near Tel Aviv. Hazam al-Assad, a member of the Ansarallah political bureau, tweeted in Hebrew that “surprises are still coming”. The Israeli Army Radio announced that about 150 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel during the past 48 hours. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,182 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

1Sunday, September 15, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA (citing Safed Mayor): Safed is on Hezbollah’s radar. The city is dead and we are trying to manage the routine of life in it but that is not possible.

HAARETZ: Haaretz investigation reveals that Israel recruits African asylum seekers in its war on Gaza.

WALLA: Israeli and American spy satellites that were supposed to track potential launch sites in Yemen failed to detect the missile.

ISRAELI ARMY: We are investigating the reason for the delay in detecting the Yemeni missile.

ANSARALLAH: Hazam al-Assad, a member of the Ansarallah political bureau, tweeted in Hebrew: “Surprises are still coming”.

AL-MAYADEEN: A number of rockets fell on the Netzarim axis.

YEMENI ARMED FORCES: A statement at 11:30 will announce a qualitative military operation targeting the depth of the Zionist enemy entity in occupied Palestine.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine Israelis were injured while rushing to shelters after a ballistic missile coming from Yemen made impact near Tel Aviv.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured when Israeli boats bombed a tent of displaced people in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli air force dropped leaflets over the Wazzani area in the south of the country, calling on the residents of the area and its surroundings to evacuate.

CHANNEL 12: Fires broke out in several areas north of the Golan Heights following the launch of rockets from southern Lebanon, adding that firefighting crews are working to extinguish large and expanding fires.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli military bulldozer, type “D9”, with a “Yassin 105” shell in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, in a complex operation.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army confirmed that the Yemeni missile traveled about two thousand kilometers to reach Israel, adding that its flight took about 15 minutes to penetrate Israeli airspace from the eastern border.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah, published scenes from the targeting of Tel Aviv with a 'Yaffa' drone, along with scenes from its inauguration. pic.twitter.com/RrtgdWYozE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 15, 2024

ISRAELI POLICE: The Yemeni missile fell in the town of Kfar Daniel, in an area near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. It caused fires in forested areas and material damage to a main train station near the town of Modiin.

Sunday, September 15, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The former commander of the Northern Division stressed the need to reach an exchange deal before launching a military operation against Hezbollah, noting his protest against the lack of a strategic discussion regarding what is known as the “day after the war” in Gaza.

ISRAELI LABOR PARTY LEADER: Instead of closing the battle fronts, the zero government is dragging us into war and internal conflict forever.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: About 150 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel during the past 48 hours.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah reported that it targeted Israeli soldiers at the Matla site with a suicide drone, confirming a direct hit. The group also attacked a technical system at the Al-Malikiyah site had been attacked with a suicide drone, confirming its destruction.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Upper Galilee Regional Council announced the postponement of school hours until 11:00 due to the state of alert and in anticipation of the launch of rockets from southern Lebanon.

ANSARALLAH: The deputy head of the Ansarallah media authority confirmed that the Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the Yemeni missile, stressing that it reached its target.

The site where the ballistic missile from Yemen made impact, southeast of Tel Aviv. near the Gezer power plant. pic.twitter.com/mcPsmzMxMn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 15, 2024

CHANNEL 13: The army monitored the launch of about 40 rockets from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel in the past hours, noting that some of them were intercepted and others fell in open areas.

Sunday, September 15, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the headquarters of the armored Israeli battalions of the 188th Brigade in the “Rawiyeh” barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets today.

AL-MAYADEEN (Citing Yemeni sources): Yemeni army carefully studies the defense systems of the enemy army just as it studied the defense systems of the American battleships in the Red Sea.

MAARIV (Israeli newspaper): Former commander of Israel’s air defense system as saying that the missile launched from Yemen has a range of 1,700 kilometers and takes 13-15 minutes to reach Tel Aviv from Yemen.

(The Palestine Chronicle)