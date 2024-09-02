‘Dead or Alive’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 332

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a statement on Monday, warning Israel against the high cost of trying to free captives using military action.

The statement was issued following the death of six Israeli captives, whose bodies have been reportedly found by the Israeli military on Sunday.

“After the Nuseirat incident, new instructions were issued to the fighters assigned to guard the captives regarding how to deal with them in the event the occupation army approaches their detention location,” Abu Obeida said.

The ‘Nuseirat incident’ is a reference to the freeing of four captives by the Israeli military, with the help of US intelligence on June 8.

The operation, which also led to the killing of several captives, resulted in the massacre of the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, where at least 274 Palestinians were killed and over 700 more wounded.

“Netanyahu and the occupation army alone bear full responsibility for the deaths of the captives, as they deliberately obstructed any prisoner exchange deals for narrow interests, in addition to intentionally killing dozens of them through direct airstrikes,” according to Abu Obeida.

“Netanyahu’s insistence on freeing the captives through military pressure instead of making a deal will mean their return to their families in coffins. Their families must choose: either dead or alive,” he concluded.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Our fighters are engaged in intense clashes on the invasion axes against the occupation forces in Tulkarem Camp.

“Our fighters are targeting the occupation forces with explosive devices on the invasion axes in the vicinity of Tulkarem Camp.

“Our fighters targeted an infantry force on the invasion axis in Al-Ghanem neighborhood in Tulkarm, and our fighters showered the force with heavy barrages of bullets, resulting in direct casualties among the force’s members, including dead and wounded.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters continue to target enemy forces on the battlefronts in Jenin camp, and our heroes in various battle zones continue to shower the occupation forces with heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters targeted the occupation forces storming the city of Tulkarem with showers of blessed bullets on the Nablus Street axis, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters were able to detonate a highly explosive device in a D9 Zionist military bulldozer in the Madaris axis in Tulkarem camp.

“Our fighters continue to engage in fierce clashes with the Zionist enemy forces storming Tulkarem camp and detonating a number of explosive devices on several fronts, achieving confirmed injuries.

“Watch: Saraya al-Quds releases footage of preparing and detonating a minefield against the Zionist enemy forces in the Netzarim area, south of Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood.

“Our fighters continue to confront the Zionist enemy forces in the fighting axes in Tulkarem camp and target the enemy forces with barrages of bullets and explosive devices.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, 2-09-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Avivim with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, 2-09-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Manara with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:10 on Monday, 02-09-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers at Adather Heights with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 02-09-2024, bombarded the settlements of Ein Yacov, Jaatoun, and Yehi’am with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:55 PM on Monday, 02-09-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:55 PM on Monday, 02-09-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 02-09-2024, once again bombarded the settlements of Ein Yacov, Jaatoun, and Yehi’am with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:20 PM on Monday, 02-09-2024, targeted the Al-Manara site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:50 PM on Monday, 02-09-2024, targeted the Bayad Blida site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.”

