‘Declaration of War’ – Jordan Warns against Displacement of Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jordan announced on Thursday that any attempt to displace Palestinians to the Jordanian territories would be considered a declaration of war.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated his country’s position on the topic in a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Amman, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Safadi quoted Jordan’s King Abdullah, who has repeatedly said that this issue is considered a “red line”, and thus any attempt to displace Palestinians from the occupied West Bank towards Jordan will be viewed as a declaration of war and will be dealt with accordingly.

The minister questioned his German counterpart on when her country would impose sanctions on Israel, which “clearly violates international law and international humanitarian law”.

“How could anybody not endorse imposing sanctions on radical extremists like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich and others?”, he questioned.

DPM&FM @AymanHsafadi in a joint press conference with German FM Annalena Baerbock, today: – It is time for this Israeli government to face consequences for the danger it is subjecting the whole region to.

Safadi also wondered whether the world “would allow one man’s dark ideology and political ambitions to doom the whole region to war and conflict,” pointing out that Israel has “defied even its friends”.

“The US, Germany and others have been pushing for ceasefire talks, Netanyahu aborted those talks,” Safadi said.

Jordan’s top diplomat accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of aborting the ceasefire deal saying that the man “changed his positions and withdrew from his commitments.”

He further rejected Israel’s presence near the Philadelphi Corridor and called for a full withdrawal from the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We have stated that we will not accept any approach that treats Gaza as a separate entity from the West Bank,” Safadi added.

The Foreign Minister brushed any Jordanian role in “the day after” the genocide ends in the Gaza Strip revealing that all the plans on the table are “purely security-related” and “have no chance of success.”

He stressed that his country does not want to sacrifice its soldiers by sending them “to become targets in an unresolved conflict.”

Safadi denied what he labeled as “Israeli fabrications” in reference to Israel accusing Jordan of arms smuggling from Jordan to the West Bank as a pretext for its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank.

He also said that Israel is launching another war in the West Bank and that the international community should immediately put an end to this before a regional escalation takes place.

“Israel is waging another war, Netanyahu and his government are pushing towards an explosion of the situation in the entire region,” he said.

Safadi revealed that his country is in the process of preparing a legal file on Israel’s ongoing incursions into Palestinian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem with no mention of how this file would be used.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)