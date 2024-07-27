‘Destructive Project’ – Lebanese Druze Leader Urges Caution amid Israeli Provocations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Prominent Lebanese politician and leader of the Druze community in Lebanon, Walid Jumblatt, said on Saturday that Israeli actions are aimed at inciting strife.

The statement comes hours after an explosion in the village of Majdal Shams, in the Syrian Golan, which killed at least 12 Druze Israelis. The Lebanese politician extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims’ families.

Jumblatt highlighted that, in light of Hezbollah’s statement denying the Islamic Resistance’s involvement in recent events, everyone must be aware of the seditions that Israel is fomenting.

He urged the people of Lebanon and the occupied Golan to be vigilant against “any slippage or incitement within the enemy’s destructive project.”

Jumblatt pointed out that Israel has long been working to ignite strife, fragment the region, and target its various communities.

“We have previously thwarted the Israeli project, but it is resurfacing, and we are prepared to counter it alongside the resistance and all resistance fighters,” he added.

Jumblatt stressed that the history and present actions of the occupation are marked by massacres against civilians, and called for “not expanding the war and an immediate cessation of aggression and shooting.”

He condemned the targeting of civilians as unacceptable, whether in occupied Palestine, the occupied Golan Heights, or southern Lebanon.

This statement follows the statement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which categorically denies allegations by several Israeli media outlets and various media platforms regarding the incident in Majdal Shams.

Majdal Shams

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah has categorically denied any involvement in a deadly strike that hit the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the group confirmed “that the Islamic Resistance has no connection to the incident at all, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.”

A missile of unknown origin targeted on Saturday a football stadium in Majdal Shams, a village entirely populated by Druze Syrians. The strike resulted in the deaths of at least 12 civilians.

🇱🇧🇮🇱 BREAKING: MORE EVIDENCE THAT ISRAEL LIED ABOUT EVENT RESULTING IN 14 DEAD – IT WAS IRON DOME MALFUNCTION “An Israeli ambulance member heard from eyewitnesses that an interception missile was what fell in Majdal Shams, and some said that they saw a missile launched from the… pic.twitter.com/XJqHdGtQdT — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 27, 2024

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli ambulance service said that 30 people were also injured, including seven critically, due to the rocket, describing the situation as “very tragic.”

The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that an initial investigation revealed difficulties in intercepting the missiles in Majdal Shams with air defense systems.

For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation cited sources as saying that “Majdal Shams was not prepared for such an attack; its residents were not evacuated and it is not fortified.”

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)