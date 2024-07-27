‘We Are Bored of Hitting Tanks’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 295

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The only solution to repel the advancement of the Israeli forces is to target individual soldiers, they resolved.

“What do they want from us now?” a Palestinian fighter asks another, in a recent video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The video showed several Israeli tanks being hit by Palestinian fighters, leading to the conversation between the two.

That specific question was asked in reference to the fact that the Gaza Resistance had destroyed three Israeli tanks, yet Israeli soldiers continued their attempted advances in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

The only solution to repel the advancement of the Israeli forces is to target individual soldiers, they resolved.

The following scene showed Israeli soldiers coming under heavy fire. Their screams are heard in the background.

The video closes with a Palestinian fighter targeting an Israeli military helicopter with a SAM-7 missile.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters clashed with a Zionist infantry force using machine guns and hand grenades, inflicting deaths and injuries. “Upon the arrival of reinforcement troops, our fighters targeted them with an anti-personnel TBG shell and engaged them with machine guns, inflicting further deaths and Injuries on the reinforcement troops near Al-Bara Mosque in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target the enemy’s command rooms in the “Netzarim” axis with short-range Rajoom rockets of 114mm caliber.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades are seen confronting Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the incursion axis in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/2HytNCFMpP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 27, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist armored personnel carrier surrounded by a number of occupation soldiers with a Al-Yassin 105 shell, causing deaths and injuries, in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the enemy forces penetrating the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating north of Juhr al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a house in which a number of occupation soldiers were fortified with an anti-personnel shell, leaving them dead and wounded in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Street 8 in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded an enemy command headquarters in Al-Ghawafir area, east of the town of Al-Qarara in the city of Khan Younis, with mortar shells. “Watch: Scenes of the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades confronting enemy soldiers and vehicles on the incursion axis in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

(EN Translated) Al Quds Brigades (PIJ) sniping a Zionist soldier entrenched inside a house, alShuja'iya, Gaza, Palestine.

Dated: 17/07/2024.

Donate for translation: https://t.co/rRwSmsMXrS

Watch on RU: https://t.co/sTo6sbDklX pic.twitter.com/Q2NRUV9iGW — Free Palestine TV (@TVFreePalestine) July 18, 2024

“Notes: 0:13 – “He brought sweets so he could come get the footage. Now we’ve had dessert, and we’d like to say to you: Here are our triangles. The red ones are for you.” 1:06 – [Speaker 1] “We hit one of their vehicles, and the men hit another two vehicles. Three vehicles until now, and they advanced two hours ago. What do they want from us now?” [Speaker 2] “They never learn. We’ll teach them.” [Speaker 1] “We’ll kill them. We want footsoldiers, we’re bored of vehicles.” 2:02 – Targeting helicopters with SAM-7 missiles.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. “Our fighters bombed, in coordination with the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, the operations command headquarters of the enemy army in the Bani Suheila area east of Khan Younis with a barrage of heavy mortar shells. “We took control of a Zionist Evo Max drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies over eastern Khan Younis.

“We bombed with a barrage of mortar shells the enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Al-Alam roundabout east of the city of Khan Younis. “We bombed the Zionist enemy gatherings in the Mars site with a rocket barrage. “We bombarded a gathering of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers who infiltrated the Al-Abadla neighborhood in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Younis, with a barrage of 60mm mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the espionage equipment at the Misgav Am site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Jardah point with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones targeting the positions and encampment of officers and soldiers from an armored unit recently stationed north of Yiftah Barracks, hitting their tents and inflicting confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a technical espionage system at the Manara site and the deployment of enemy soldiers around it with attack drones, achieving direct hits and causing casualties among the enemy, including killed and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 27-07-2024 targeted a building in which the Israeli enemy soldiers were positioned in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons hitting it directly, leaving those inside it dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:40 pm on Saturday 27-07-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah has categorically denied any involvement in a deadly strike that hit the village of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, contrary to Israeli claims. A missile of unknown origin targeted on Saturday a football stadium in Majdal… pic.twitter.com/HlbPICc59A — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 27, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:40 pm on Saturday 27-07-2024, bombarded the enemy’s artillery positions in Al-Zaoura with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 27-07-2024, bombarded the headquarters of the Hermon Brigade in the Ma’ale Golani barracks with Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:20 PM on Saturday, 27-07-2024, targeted the Ramim barracks (a battalion headquarters currently occupied by Golani Brigade forces) with a Burkan missile. “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations reported by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms regarding the targeting of Majdal Shams, and confirms that the Islamic Resistance has no connection to the incident at all, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)