‘Detonate! Detonate! Detonate!’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 395

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The brief video, released by Al-Qassam Brigades, showed four Israeli soldiers running to shelter beside a massive Merkava tank.

“Detonate! Detonate! Detonate! Detonate!,” a voice shouted as another faint voice seemed to be urging patience.

Ultimately, the explosive device was detonated, resulting in a massive explosion somewhere in the Qasasib neighborhood in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces east of Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells.

“WATCH: Targeting 4 zionist soldiers and a Merkava tank with a powerful explosive device in the Qasasib neighborhood in Jabalia camp in the northern Strip.

“This morning, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a zionist infantry force that had barricaded itself inside a house with RPG and tandem shells, killing and wounding its members near Al-Yamem Al-Saeed Hospital in the center of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters detonated a previously planted explosive device of the (Thaqib) type in a zionist military vehicle infiltrating near the Civil Administration, eastern Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ayelet HaShahar settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlements of Sha’al, Hatzor, and Dalton with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the aerial surveillance unit at the Meron base with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 am on Monday, 04-11-2024, targeted the occupied city of Safad with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:55 am on Monday 04-11-2024, targeted Krayot north of the occupied city of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:00 AM on Monday 04-11-2024, targeted the Meron Air Surveillance Base with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:45 am on Monday 04-11-2024, targeted the Nahariyya settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance at 08:30 pm yesterday, Sunday 03-11-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of suicide drones on a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of “Al-Manara” and hit their targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance at 07:30 on Monday morning, 04-11-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of suicide drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Yiftah settlement and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:30 am today, Monday 04-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces east of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with an attack drone and hit its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:00 am on Monday 04-11-2024, bombed the Yesod HaMa’ala settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance yesterday evening, Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Natu’a with a suicide drone, hitting its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance yesterday evening, Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Zarit with a suicide drone and hit its target accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance yesterday evening, Sunday 03-11-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Avnei Menachem with a suicide drone and hit its target accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)