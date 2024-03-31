Dozens Killed, Injured – In New ‘Flour Massacre’, Israel Targets Aid Recipients in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded on Saturday as the Israeli army again targeted hundreds of people who were waiting for aid trucks southeast of Gaza City.

The Israeli army fired shells and opened fire on dozens of Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout in the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing eyewitnesses.

According to Anadolu, medical teams and citizens were unable to evacuate the casualties fully, and there were still people lying on the ground.

It is not the first time Israel has targeted people waiting for aid in Gaza.

Over the past few months, the Israeli army has targeted aid recipients and popular committees distributing aid at the Kuwait roundabout, killing and injuring dozens.

On February 29, at least 112 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds of Palestinians waiting for food aid at the Nabulsi Roundabout, in the Sheikh Ajleen district, southwest of Gaza City.

“Israeli occupation forces are carrying out a systematic genocide against thousands of hungry stomachs in northern Gaza,” the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman said at the time.

In an interview with the New Arab, a top Hamas official said that “the Resistance is fighting on multiple fronts; the battle on the indirect negotiations with the occupation is as fierce as the one on the ground in the Gaza Strip.”

The unnamed source said that “there is clear collusion between the US administration representative and the occupation government during the negotiation process,” describing what has taken place during the so-called Paris 2 as “a conspiracy between the occupation government and the administration of Joe Biden.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)