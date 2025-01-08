Drones in Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 460

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades released a video showing clashes with Israeli forces in Jabaliya, targeting an Israeli tank and seizing several drones.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a video showing scenes of their fighters clashing with Israeli occupation forces in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, and seizing several Israeli drones.

The video revealed the Al-Qassam Brigades targeting an Israeli Merkava tank with a 105mm Yassin missile, resulting in smoke rising from the tank.

In another operation, the footage showed Al-Qassam fighters attacking a house where Israeli forces had fortified themselves. The house was hit with a 105mm anti-personnel shell.

Al-Qassam Brigades released a video showing clashes with Israeli forces in Jabaliya, targeting an Israeli tank and seizing several drones. pic.twitter.com/jbsdIilwaR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 8, 2025

The video also included scenes of Al-Qassam fighters seizing a number of Israeli drones in Jabaliya, with one of the fighters displaying the captured drones.

Furthermore, the video included footage captured by the drones themselves during reconnaissance missions in northern Gaza. The images showed Israeli soldiers inside an occupation military site.

Despite the harsh conditions in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian resistance forces continue their operations against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, including seizing drones, targeting Israeli settlements near Gaza’s border, and setting up ambushes.

(The Palestine Chronicle)