LIVE BLOG: Three Soldiers Killed | Massacre in Jabaliya | Rockets from Gaza – Day 461

MAARIV:

Hamas has increased the use of deep-soiled explosive devices in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas fighters appear in front of the army forces to attract them but in reality, push them into an area full of explosive devices.

A large number of Kfir and Nahal units, combat engineering and armored forces were killed in northern Gaza due to IED ambushes.

The Israeli army confirms that weather conditions make it difficult to detect explosive devices planted in the ground.