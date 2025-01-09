LIVE BLOG: Three Soldiers Killed | Massacre in Jabaliya | Rockets from Gaza – Day 461

Three soldiers were killed and an officer seriously wounded in an ambush by Palestinian resistance fighters in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, according to the Israeli army.
Meanwhile, eight Palestinians were killed, and several others were injured in an Israeli raid targeting a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, also in northern Gaza.
In a separate development, sirens were reported by the Israeli Home Front Command in the areas of Megan and Ein Habsor in the Gaza envelope.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,006 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,378 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
PA: We Arrested 247 'Outlaws' in Jenin
SPOKESMAN FOR PA SECURITY FORCES: 247 outlaws arrested during Operation Homeland Protection in the Jenin refugee camp.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
Pope Francis: Situation in Gaza 'Shameful'
AL-JAZEERA: Pope Francis has stepped up his criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza, describing the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave as “grave and deeply shameful.”
Ten Soldiers Killed in Two Weeks in Beit Hanoun
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Ten Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the latest operation in Beit Hanoun about two weeks ago.
Sirens in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens sounded in Megan and Ein Habsor in the Gaza envelope.
Families of Soldiers Demand Netanyahu to End the War
CHANNEL 12: More than 800 parents of soldiers serving in Gaza sent a letter to Netanyahu demanding an end to the war.
Shortage of Manpower in Israeli Army
KAN: The army is considering bringing forward the date of conscription of military preparatory school students from August to March 2025 due to a shortage of manpower.
Families of Israeli Detainees Push for Deal
ISREALI MEDIA: The sister of an Israeli prisoner in Gaza addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “You must propose a deal to end the war and withdraw from Gaza, so that we can know if Hamas is really the one who refuses.”
Six Killed in Central, Southern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: Six Palestinians were killed in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the central and southern Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.
Eight Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Hamas Increases Use of Explosive Devices in Gaza
MAARIV:
Hamas has increased the use of deep-soiled explosive devices in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hamas fighters appear in front of the army forces to attract them but in reality, push them into an area full of explosive devices.
A large number of Kfir and Nahal units, combat engineering and armored forces were killed in northern Gaza due to IED ambushes.
The Israeli army confirms that weather conditions make it difficult to detect explosive devices planted in the ground.
Smotrich Vows to Stay in Gaza
BEZALEL SMOTRICH: “We will remain in Gaza for a long time, and after Trump’s inauguration, the pressure will increase”.
