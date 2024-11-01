As the Soldiers Ran Away – Resistance Roundup – Day 392

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance referred to it as a ‘complex operation’. For the Israeli military, however, it was another chaotic scene, which resulted in yet more dead and wounded among Israeli soldiers.

According to a statement by Al-Qassam Brigades, the complex operation started with a single Yassin 105 shell, which struck an Israeli personnel carrier.

It was followed by a TBG shell that hit a house where 12 Israeli soldiers were holed up after the initial attack.

Scrambling for safety, three Israeli soldiers who were not harmed in the first stages of the operation were blown up with an explosive device.

All of this took place in the Al-Qasasib area in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of Gaza, where the Israeli army has for nearly a month been carrying a systematic campaign of extermination and starvation of Palestinians.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli Achzarit troop carrier with a Yassin-105 shell east of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/XllV4AI929 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 1, 2024

This, however, was not the only operation reported by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: Targeting a zionist Achzarit troop carrier with a Yassin-105 shell east of Jabalia, northern (Gaza) Strip.

“In a complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a zionist personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, and target a house where 12 soldiers were holed up with a TBG shell, killing and wounding them. While 3 soldiers were escaping towards a Merkava tank, it was targeted with a highly explosive device in the Al-Qasasib area in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.”

🔻AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our Mujahideen managed, in a complex operation, to target a Zionist troop carrier with a 105 Al-Yassin missile. Our Mujahideen targeted a house in the Qasaseeb area in Jabaliya, where 12 soldiers were holed up, with a TPG shell, killing and wounding them.… pic.twitter.com/WW2uu8FnKa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 1, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded zionist enemy command and control sites and positions around Abu Jarad station east of Rafah city with a barrage of 107mm rockets.

“Our fighters confirmed that they targeted a zionist armored bulldozer during its incursion on the outskirts of the new camp north of Al-Nusseirat in the central Gaza Strip with a guided 107mm missile.”

⚡️ ⭕️ Hezbollah media publishes: You will have no more tanks – pic.twitter.com/8aKb0EitKD — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) November 1, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:30 AM on Friday, 1-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Al-Maslakh neighborhood, south of the town of Al-Khiam, with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the settlement of Ma’alot Tarshiha with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

(The Palestine Chronicle)