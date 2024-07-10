‘Enough of the Government Destruction’ – Nine Protesters Arrested in Tel Aviv

The police reportedly intervened to clear the highway of the protesters and arrested nine of them.

The Israeli police arrested on Wednesday nine protesters after they blocked a highway near Tel Aviv, demanding early elections and a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian Resistance.

The protesters holding a big banner reading “Enough of the government of destruction” blocked traffic on the Morasha Junction, and burned tires on the road, according to Anadolu news agency.

The police reportedly intervened to clear the highway of the protesters and arrested nine of them.

In recent weeks, Israeli opposition parties – along with families of Israeli captives held in Gaza – escalated protests to pressure the Israeli government to go for a prisoner swap deal with the Hamas group.

Indirect talks have resumed this week in both Cairo and Doha as Israeli delegations were dispatched to both capitals.

So far, efforts to secure a truce were not successful, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing the war until the full defeat of the Hamas group in Gaza.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, ​​38,243 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,033 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)