‘Epicenter of Evil’ – Katz Incites Use of Force in Jenin as Israeli Raids Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Armed clashes took place in the Al-Ayn camp and in Al-Seela Al-Harithieh while resistance fighters targeted occupation vehicles with a locally-made explosive device.

Intense armed clashes took place in Jenin and Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, on Sunday morning where resistance fighters targeted Israeli occupation forces during their incursion of the two cities with explosive devices and bullets.

Israeli occupation forces stormed into the Al-Ayn camp, northwest of the city of Nablus, and the towns of Al Seela Al-Harithieh and Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, according to Al-Jazeera.

Palestinian sources reported that the armed clashes took place in the Al-Ayn camp and Al-Seela Al-Harithieh while resistance fighters targeted occupation vehicles with a locally-made explosive device in both the Al-Ayn camp and Kafr Dan. They were reportedly able to damage one in the Al-Ayn camp.

Israeli occupation forces kill Palestinian Kiffah Dabaya in occupied #West_Bank city of Jenin! pic.twitter.com/6ilnn6JxXl — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 11, 2024

‘Epicenter of Evil’

These developments coincide with statements made by Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz who requested, according to Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), to treat the camp of Jenin in the same way as the Gaza Strip. Katz was quoted as calling for the evacuation of civilians from Jenin camp.

According to KAN, the Foreign Minister described, during a meeting with settler leaders a few days ago, the refugee camps as the “epicenter of evil not under the control of the Palestinian National Authority but under the control of Iran.”

Katz’s statement comes amidst reports by the Palestinian Red Crescent that it dealt with a bullet injury during the incursion in the Al-Ayn camp.

In parallel, resistance fighters reportedly opened fire on the Al-Hamra military checkpoint near Tubas.

In the meantime, Israel’s incursions of various parts of the West Bank continued. Palestinian sources indicated that Israeli occupation forces also stormed several towns and villages in the Qalqiliya and Nablus areas, resulting in clashes with the residents.

Israel's diplomatic campaign chief: "West Bank Jenin refugee camp must be dealt with like Gaza".

Foreign Minister Israel Katz made this statement during a meeting with settlement leaders in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Wv4sWFwwNt — Embassy of the State of Palestine in Cyprus (@PalestineEmbCy) August 11, 2024

Mass Arrest Campaign

Hand in hand, Israel continued its detention campaign across the West Bank detaining 16 Palestinians amongst whom former prisoners, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The agency quoted a joint statement by the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) as saying that the detentions took place in occupied Jerusalem, Hebron, Jenin, Qalqiliya and Nablus.

Al-Jazeera, citing Palestinian sources, identified one of the detainees as Palestinian journalist Hamza Zyoud. Israeli occupation forces reportedly stormed his home in Seela Al Harithieh, west of Jenin, and arrested him.

According to official Palestinian sources, the escalation of military operations in the West Bank, along with the unprecedented surge of settler attacks on Palestinians, has resulted in the death of over 600 Palestinians and the wounding of around 5,400 others and the detention of over 10,00 Palestinian in different parts of the West Bank, since October 7.

(AJA, WAFA, PC)