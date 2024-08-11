China Declares Support for Iran’s Right to ‘Safeguard National Security’ – What It Means

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Sunday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing the situation in the Middle East, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Wang Yi reportedly emphasized China’s commitment to viewing its relationship with Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective.

He reiterated China’s readiness to collaborate with the new Iranian government to mutually support each other on core issues, advance practical cooperation in various fields, and continuously enhance the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to the report, Bagheri Kani emphasized that newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian is committed to strengthening Iran-China relations and ensuring that bilateral ties remain unaffected by changes in the international and regional landscape.

Additionally, the two ministers reportedly discussed the situation in the Middle East. Bagheri Kani briefed Wang on Iran’s stance regarding the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh and shared Iran’s perspectives on regional developments.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to defending its national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity while striving to maintain regional stability.

For his part, Wang Yi reportedly reiterated China’s support for “fairness and justice in Middle East affairs and supports all parties in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, especially supporting Palestine in restoring its legitimate national rights.”

The Chinese minister condemned the assassination as a grave violation of international norms that “​​seriously infringes on Iran’s sovereignty security and dignity, directly undermines the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process, and shocks regional peace and stability,” according to Xinhua.

Wang Yi also reaffirmed China’s support for Iran in defending its “sovereignty, security, and national dignity according to the law” and expressed China’s willingness to maintain close communication with Iran to “safeguard regional peace and stability.”

What It Means

“The official Chinese position did not include such phrases as ‘using restraint’, or ‘avoiding further escalation’. In itself, this is very important,” Ramzy Baroud, BIO, said.

Baroud added, “also considering the guarded nature of Chinese foreign policy, it would not be expected that the Chinese openly declare that Iran has the right to attack Israel or Israeli interest as a form of retaliation for Israel’s infringement on its sovereignty through the assassination of the Palestinian leader.”

“A careful reading of the statement of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, however, suggests that China is willing to accommodate, in fact, support an Iranian retaliation against Israel since such retaliation can be considered part of Iran’s “safeguarding its sovereignty security and national dignity,” Baroud added.

“This development indicates two things: One, that Iran is succeding in garnering enough international support for its forthcoming response to the Israeli assassination of Haniyeh; two, that China is inching closer to the pro-Resistance camp in the Middle East, a position that would surely frustrate Washington’s designs in the region.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)