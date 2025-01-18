Prisoner Exchange Process Begins as Egypt Confirms Palestinian Releases

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The first phase of the prisoner exchange starts as families of Israeli detainees push for the ceasefire’s continuation.

Israeli media revealed the process for receiving the names of Israeli detainees from the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, while the full details of the prisoner exchange set to start tomorrow remaining largely undisclosed.

For its part, Egypt, one of the main mediators, confirmed the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in the first phase.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that Hamas will send the list of Israeli detainees to Qatar’s Foreign Minister 24 hours before the release. After approval, the list will be shared with Israeli officials, including the Coordinator of Prisoners and Missing Persons, who will notify the families.

Israeli military sources reported that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted an assessment on the readiness of the southern and central commands for the exchange.

Defense plans for the southern command were also approved, the Israeli sources said.

Egypt confirmed that the ceasefire agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners.

The first phase will see 3 Israeli prisoners released on the first day, with more to follow over the next weeks. Palestinian prisoners will be gathered at Ofer Prison, with the full details of their release and transportation to Gaza still unclear.

Families Urge Action

In a related development, the families of Israeli detainees in Gaza issued a warning to what they described as the “extremists” in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, urging the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ensuring that it is not sabotaged.

Representatives of the families read a statement in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, in which they warned against any attempts by “extremists” in Netanyahu’s government to block the implementation of the agreement. The statement said, “We will not allow the agreement to fail again, and we will fight until we bring all the abductees home.”

The statement also criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for “attempting to abort the ceasefire agreement by pushing for war again after the first phase.” The families vowed not to allow the agreement to be undermined.

The families called for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement until the war ends completely.

(PC, AJA, Agencies, Israeli Media)