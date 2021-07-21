Facebook Restricts, Then Lifts Restrictions on Khalida Jarrar’s Message from Prison

Facebook has reinstated the permissions of a Palestinian reporter’s account after his access was restricted for posting a message from imprisoned Palestinian parliamentarian Khalida Jarrar about her dead daughter, according to reports.

The limits on Omar Nazzal’s account, enacted last week, were lifted on Tuesday, Haaretz claimed.

The message from Jarrar, who belongs to the Marxist-Leninist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was her second since becoming aware of her daughter Suha’s passing.

The giant corporation Facebook has spokespersons and a PR department in Israel, which publishes the names of its employees. On Saturday, I sent them questions regarding the blocking of the account of a Palestinian user, Omar Nazzal. — Artemis (@Illumination100) July 20, 2021

Suha lost her life after suffering a severe heart attack, according to the PFLP. Israeli prison authorities did not permit the jailed politician to attend her child’s funeral, held last Tuesday.

Instead, she penned a heartfelt message that was read out at the ceremony and shared across social networking sites, including Facebook.

Nazzal received a communication from Facebook explaining that he was not allowed to “go live or advertise for 60 days” after posting her message.

According to a screenshot shared by Nazzal, Facebook said he had broken their Community Standards, specifically mentioning the rules “on dangerous individuals and organizations”, adding that his post would therefore be visible just to him.

My mom Khalida Jarrar’s letter from her cell in Damon prison, Haifa. Read at my sister Suha’s funeral this morning. #FreeKhalidaJarrar pic.twitter.com/fvSplg4jmo — Yafa Jarrar (@YafaJarrar) July 13, 2021

Omar Nazzal is a personal friend of the family and has previously been administratively incarcerated by Israel. He was the person to locate Suha after she passed away at her Ramallah residence since her dad and sister could not reach her.

Facebook was previously subject to a wave of negative reviews on mobile app stores in May after allegations of censorship concerning pro-Palestine messages.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)