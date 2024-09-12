8200 Unit Casualties Revealed – Resistance Roundup – Day 342

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

European security sources told the Al-Mayadeen news network that the August 25 Hezbollah strike at the Glitot base in Unit 8200 and the Ein Shemer base was a great success.

The sources, whose exact nature was not revealed by the Lebanon-based pan-Arab news agency, said that dozens of Israeli military and intelligence personnel were killed in the attacks.

According to the sources, 22 Israelis were killed and 74 wounded in these two military bases.

Though the information was not confirmed by other sources, the breaking news coincided with the resignation today of Brigadier General Yossi Sariel of Unit 8200.

Israel claims that Sariel’s resignation is linked to the intelligence failure of October 7.

However, some military analysts suggest that the decision to push Sariel out might be linked to a more recent event, namely Hezbollah’s retaliatory attack on Israel on August 25.

Northwestern occupied Palestine.#Hezbollah continues to burn israel ! pic.twitter.com/jQUTceTI6U — ♥✽̶فندا جا تي ♡ (@pandandjati) September 12, 2024

In its attack, 340 rockets, drones and other projectiles were fired at Israel by Hezbollah.

The Lebanese group said that most of the rockets were fired to neutralize Israeli defenses, with the ultimate aim of reaching the 8200 Unit base in the Tel Aviv area.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades

“This afternoon, we targeted a zionist tank of the Merkava 4 Baz type with two RPG-85 shells in the incursion area at Al-Awda roundabout, in the center of Rafah city.

“Our fighters in Tubas continue to resist the invading occupation forces across various combat axes, showering the enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy barrages of bullets. Our heroes also successfully detonated a pre-planted explosive device on a military jeep, achieving a direct hit.

“Our fighters in Tubas are confronting the invading occupation forces on various battlefronts, showering the enemy forces and military vehicles with heavy gunfire. Our heroes have also succeeded in engaging directly with the infantry forces, achieving direct casualties.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:00 AM on Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted the Bayad Blida site with heavy artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, this morning, Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The Islamic Resistance, has added the settlement of Rosh HaNikra to its list of fire targets and bombarded it for the first time. Additionally, it launched rocket barrages at the settlement of Metzuva.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:20 PM on Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted enemy artillery positions north of Ein Yacov settlement with rocket weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday 12-9-2024, attacked the Nahal Gershom base with swarms of attack drones, targeting the positions and locations of its officers and soldiers.

In the last 30 minutes, 50 more drones and rockets were fired by Hezbollah taking the total since morning to 200. pic.twitter.com/zM77lmEPpY — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) August 25, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted the “Zebdine” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and Ramtha in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, striking both sites directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:38 PM on Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons, striking it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Tal Al-Tayhat with rocket weapons, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:05 PM on Thursday 12-09-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the “Abu Dajaj Heights” with artillery shells, hitting them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)