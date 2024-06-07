Failure to Develop Gaza Strategy – Benny Gantz Poised to Resign

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United States is reportedly making efforts to prevent Gantz from resigning from the war cabinet.

Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz is expected to resign from the emergency government on Saturday, following the expiration of an ultimatum to the Israeli government for developing a clear plan to achieve victory in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Gantz plans to submit his resignation due to the failure to create the specified plan.

Israeli media sources reported that Gantz instructed his office to organize a press conference on Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may propose to Gideon Sa’ar that he replace Gantz in the war cabinet. If Sa’ar declines, Netanyahu is considering disbanding the current cabinet altogether.

The Israeli Makan channel’s website highlighted Washington’s concerns over Gantz’s potential departure at this crucial time, viewing him as a “close partner”.

According to KAN, the US has contacted Gantz to explore the possibility of delaying or averting his resignation, especially given ongoing negotiations for a new agreement.

The families of Israeli captives in Gaza have also asked Gantz not to resign until a prisoner exchange agreement is reached with the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office has scheduled an expanded ministerial discussion for Sunday, just after Gantz’s self-imposed deadline, KAN added.

Gantz, who joined the government on October 11, issued a stern ultimatum to Netanyahu on May 18. The prime minister was supposed to develop a comprehensive post-war plan for the Gaza Strip by June 8.

KAN noted that his proposed plan included several key elements: the return of captives from Gaza, undermining Hamas’ rule, the disarmament of the Gaza Strip, establishing a European-Arab coalition to manage the region, ensuring the return of northern residents to their homes, and universal military service for all Israelis.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)