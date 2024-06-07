GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Maghazi | Blinken to Visit Israel | Six soldiers Injured on Northern Front – Day 245

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces committed new massacres in the Gaza Strip and prevented the civil defense from reaching the targeted sites. US State Department Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel next week, according to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. The Israeli army admitted that six soldiers were wounded during firefighting operations in the northern regions. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,654 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,309 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, June 7, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding in the northern occupied Syrian Golan.

AXIOS (quoting Israeli and American officials): A meeting held last Sunday failed to make progress on reopening the Rafah crossing.

CHANNEL 12: An Israeli tank ran over vehicles of reserve soldiers parked in the Kerem Shalom area, and the army is investigating the incident.

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SECRETARY: Conditions are not yet ripe for investigating the events of October 7.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli force, killing and wounding its members while they were holed up in a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the Israeli raid on the home of the Tabsh family in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, has risen to ten.

Friday, June 7, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-AQSA TV: Violent clashes are taking place between the resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Al-Attar Mosque and Maraj Hall, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Jaafrawi area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted an UNRWA school housing displaced persons in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The United Nations intends to include Israel on the list of countries harmful to children.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS HOSPITAL: Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah announced that it received 54 dead and dozens of injuries as a result of Israeli raids that targeted the central Gaza Strip governorate during the past 24 hours.

Friday, June 7, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

BEN-GVIR: Our position is to prevent fuel and aid from entering Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the town of Abasan, east of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AVI DICHTER: “The fact that we were occupied within one hour on October 7 says it all. We must control Gaza and impose temporary military rule there to achieve the goals of the war.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the vicinity of the Al-Alam Roundabout area, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

YAIR GOLAN: The head of the Israeli Labor Party, Yair Golan, called for an end to the war currently taking place in the Gaza Strip, and said in a radio interview reported by the Jerusalem Post newspaper on Friday that this is “not only fair to the residents of the border area and the soldiers, but it is necessary.”

Friday, June 7, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

BERNIE SANDERS: Netanyahu is a war criminal and I will not attend his speech in Congress.

ISRAELI ARMY: Six soldiers were injured during firefighting operations in the northern regions.

ISRAEL HAYOM: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is preparing to visit Israel next week.

Friday, June 7, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ fire west of the city of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the fishermen’s port, west of Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 15 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted several areas in the central Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Two bodies and several wounded were recovered after Israeli occupation aircraft targeted a house near Al-Salam Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood.

Friday, June 7, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation forces continue to close entire areas in Rafah and prevent its crews from entering and providing aid and relief in those areas.

Friday, June 7, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing in the Abu Holi area, south of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON POST: The cost of repairing the temporary aid dock in Gaza exceeds $20 million.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the targeting of a house belonging to the Al-Rafati family, north of Al-Maghazi camp, has risen to six.

Friday, June 7, 06:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed, and six others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces targeting a house belonging to the Al-Ashram family near Al-Salam Mosque in Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

