‘Fascist Behavior’ – Hamas Condemns Israeli Soldiers for Burning Quran Copies in Gaza

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas condemned the actions of Israeli soldiers who burned copies of the Quran and destroyed mosques in the Gaza Strip, calling these acts “fascist behavior filled with hatred and criminality.”

In a statement conveyed through its Telegram channel on Saturday, Hamas said, that they “condemn in the strongest terms the act of zionist soldiers burning copies of the Holy Qur’an during their raid and desecration of the Bani Saleh Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“The burning of copies of the Qur’an, the desecration and targeting of mosques, and their destruction highlight the extremist nature of this entity and its soldiers, who are filled with hatred and criminality, and their fascist behavior towards everything connected to the nation’s identity and its sanctities,” the statement added.

Hamas urged Arab and Islamic nations and governments to “express their anger and condemnation of this fascist zionist behavior and to take action to defend Islamic and Christian sanctities in Palestine.”

⚡️A footage shows Jewish soldiers tearing up the Quran and then burning it inside a mosque in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/j3cefOmKQT — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) August 23, 2024

The statement also appealed to the international community to “stop the genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip, and provide all means of support and assistance to the steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance, which faces the machine of killing and terror in defense of our land and sanctities, foremost among them the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

On Friday, Al-Jazeera released images showing Israeli soldiers storming the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza and burning all the copies of the Quran inside.

The footage, obtained from Israeli soldiers’ cameras and drones, also showed the destruction of the Grand Mosque in Khan Yunis, one of Gaza’s oldest mosques, in the southern part of the Strip.

According to the Gaza media office, Israel’s genocidal war has resulted in the complete destruction of 610 mosques and partial damage to 214 others, along with the destruction of three churches.

Gaza Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,334 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,356 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)