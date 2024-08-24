Fierce Battles in Deir Al-Balah, Tel Al-Sultan – Resistance Roundup – Day 323

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, announced on Saturday that it had killed and injured several Israeli soldiers during intense clashes on the new incursion front, east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army later confirmed that three of its soldiers were killed in battles in that region.

In posts conveyed through its Telegram channel on Saturday, Al-Qassam stated that its fighters were “engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces that have penetrated the Al-Jafrawi area east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.”

They confirmed that there were casualties among the Israeli forces and reported witnessing Israeli helicopters landing to evacuate the injured.

Al-Qassam also said it successfully lured an Israeli engineering unit into a tunnel previously rigged with explosives in the area of military sites east of Deir al-Balah.

The tunnel was detonated once the Israeli forces were inside, reportedly resulting in deaths and injuries.

The Israeli army launched new incursions into the central and southern Gaza Strip, forcing residents and displaced persons to flee once more and further reducing the area considered a ‘safe zone’.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist troop carrier with a Yassin 105 shell east of Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully detonated a pre-prepared minefield targeting several enemy vehicles and engineering equipment in the military sites area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Our fighters observed the landing of helicopters for evacuation.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy forces that have infiltrated the Al-Ja’frawi area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, causing killed and injured among their ranks.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the combat axis in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

0:15 – Targeting a zionist force inside Kamal Adwan School:

Al-Qassam… pic.twitter.com/VVMPT7XaHN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 24, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to lure a Zionist force from the engineering unit into one of the tunnels that had been previously booby-trapped in the area of ​​the military sites east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As soon as they arrived inside the tunnel, it was blown up, killing and wounding them.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:30 AM on Saturday 24-08-2024, targeted an enemy soldier position at the Hermon site with an attack drone, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Saturday 24-08-2024, targeted the Al-Raheb site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:15 PM on Saturday 24-08-2024, targeted spy equipment at the Al-Raheb site with an attack drone, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 AM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers around the Misgav Am site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 AM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, launched an aerial attack with an attack drone on the newly established Western Brigade headquarters south of the Yaara settlement, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and accurately hitting them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:10 PM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Yaroun site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:45 PM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai in the Upper Galilee.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:40 PM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:15 PM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted an enemy soldier deployment at the Bayad Blida site using appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:25 PM on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance responded to the sources of fire by targeting the site with machine guns.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:10 on Saturday, 24-08-2024, targeted a force from the military gathering and military intelligence site in the vicinity of the Rahib site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)